As of Friday afternoon, 64 football games across the state were canceled because of COVID-19 on what was the final week of the regular season, according to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
That included three local games — Daviess County at Owensboro Catholic, Central Hardin at Apollo and Hancock County at McLean County.
Owensboro High School had said more than a week ago that its 69-6 win over Breckinridge County last week would be its regular-season finale.
But cancellations extended far beyond this area, stretching across most of the commonwealth. All games in Louisville were canceled because of growing COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County.
“Not at all surprised,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said. “We laid out parameters and contingencies, but we knew from watching Iowa last summer and paying attention to other states that stops and starts were likely.”
The question now becomes how teams will navigate through the remainder of the season with playoffs beginning next Friday.
At this point, if a team has to quarantine for a 14-day period of no contact, no practices and no games, it would have to forfeit its playoff game and its season would be over.
“You set the bracket, and if team has to quarantine, it’s a terrible ending, but you get a loss or a win, you’re done or you move on,” Owensboro Catholic coach Jason Morris said.
Jefferson County Public Schools informed the KHSAA on Friday that it will allow its football teams to participate in the playoffs. But in eastern Kentucky, Greenup County declared its football season is over. The Musketeers will not compete in the playoffs due to COVID-19 numbers rising in that county.
There was a growing feeling that coming into this week, teams were simply trying to stay healthy for the start of the playoffs next week.
“We got an email (Friday) and as of this moment, the Board of Control feels confident the playoffs will go ahead as scheduled,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said.
At this point, however, it seems inevitable that there will be disruptions in the schedule, Tackett said.
“We also knew that some teams with an ill-timed quarantine might end up withdrawing from championship play,” Tackett said. “Unfortunately with 220 or more teams free to make independent decisions, this was a possibility.
“We also realize that once brackets are revealed, there is still the chance one or more teams may end up withdrawing from the bracket and we are prepared to make adjustments in the event that happens.”
McLean County hasn’t played since Oct. 2 and practiced for the first time in over two weeks this past week.
All of the schedule dilemmas have at least put McLean County in a place where it can adapt quickly.
“If we’re fortunate enough to play, great. If we have to do something else, we’ll deal with it,” McLean County coach Zach Wagner said.
Most coaches are taking a similar attitude, simply preparing for the games and not worrying about what else might happen.
“Our intention is to prepare for our first round playoff game,” Fallin said. “We’ll go back to work Monday to get ready.”
“We’re going day to day,” Morris said. “We’re just trying to control what we can control. That’s why we canceled this week. We felt it was too big a risk and we wanted to move on with the playoffs.”
