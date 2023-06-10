Kentucky Miss Basketball Haven Ford was the Most Valuable Player in the Kentucky All-Stars 72-62 win over the Indiana All-Stars.
And that was the second game that the 2-sport star from Rowan County played on Friday.
After putting up a double-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and making five steals at the Owensboro Sportscenter, Ford caught her breath after playing shortstop for Rowan County in the semifinals of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament in Lexington.
“I am worn out,” Ford said. “We were over there (softball) by 8:30 this morning (CT), the game lasted about two hours, till about noon. It gave us enough time to get down here. We had the plan if we fell short we were headed up here, I was just happy to have this opportunity to play.
“I was packing clothes for every scenario, if we lost I had my basketball stuff ready, if we won I was going to stay in Lexington and compete for a state championship. On the drive up here I was able to get an hour nap, kind of reset my mind a little bit. My aunt and mom drove me over.”
Ford started pushing the tempo in the basketball game from the start.
“I knew I would be a little rusty, I’ll admit I hadn’t been running up and down the court for a while,” Ford said. “I was focused on trying to get some rhythm going early, doing whatever the team needed.
“I was happy to play and be a part of this. It was a busy day, I was happy to be able to experience both things, and it all worked out.”
Ford went 0-2 in Rowan County’s 4-1 loss to No. 1 Ballard in the KHSAA State Softball semifinals. Ballard ace pitcher Brooke Gray struck out 10 and limited Rowan County to two hits.
“I was just happy to have that experience because I’d never made it to state, and playing in the state final four is something special,” Ford said. “To be able to do that, come down here and play in the All-Star game, wear the No. 1 jersey it’s a pretty special day.”
Ford, who will play college basketball at Murray State, had a major impact in the first half with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
She had a steal and a basket, hit a 3-pointer, found Whitney Lind for another basket in an early flurry.
Ford showed her hustle in one sequence where Emma Filiatreau drained a follow 3 from distance after Ford missed a 3, then hustled in to grab the loose ball and that pushed Kentucky to a 37-22 lead with 1:46 left in the second quarter.
Lind had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Love Mays scored 14 points, and JaKayla Thompson added 11 points. Kentucky forced 22 turnovers and made 13 steals. A taller Indiana team outrebounded Kentucky 60-58.
Indiana was led by Miss Basketball Laila Hull with 22 points, 12 rebounds. RaShunda Jones added 10 points.
The second game of the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series will be Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
INDIANA (62)
Hull 22, Jones 10, Brooke 8, Carter 6, Tretter 5, Makalusky 4, Stahl 3, Norman 2, Donald 2.
KENTUCKY (72)
Ford 18, Lind 15, Mays 14, Thompson 11, Filiatreau 4, Holtman 3, Byars 3, Dennis 2, Smiddy 2.
