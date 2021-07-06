Every generation of individuals believe they grew up in the best era to be a kid, and it’s understandable. Each generation has access to new opportunities and each believes they were on the cutting edge of the future, which, of course, is true.
All I know is that I wouldn’t trade the generation I grew up in for a dozen Michael Jordan rookie cards, because I view my formative years as nothing less than priceless.
This is especially true when I think about the summer months.
Little League Baseball basically lasted from early May to early July, and then boys were on their own as to what they wanted to do with the remainder of your summer.
I played a little golf at public courses, a did a little fishing at farm ponds, and, when I was visiting my grandmother in Princeton, at Lake Barkley, rode my bike, and swam a little bit, but I mainly played games with the kids in my neighborhood — lots and lots of games.
There was sandlot baseball and, increasingly as I a grew older, wiffle ball — and its dozens of variants, with (electrical) taped bats and balls, and the like. We’d do nutty things, too, like playing “baseball” with badminton racquets and plastic golf balls (you talk about giving the ball a ride! Ha!).
We’d play kickball until the cows came home, pickup basketball and, yes, badminton itself. A couple of kids had horseshoe pits in their yards, but only a couple, and I had an older friend named Jimmy Cross who turned his backyard into a 9-hole pitch-and-putt golf course.
The point here is that when you’re a kid — and it seems like you’ve got all the time in the world on your hands— the imagination in terms of what to do for recreation tends to run wild.
A personal example of this was when I created “Baseball Golf.” The only pieces of equipment needed were a wooden baseball bat and a standard dime store kickball. You could pitch the ball up and hit it, or hit it off the ground and you made up the “holes” as you went. If the ball hit a bush there was a one-stroke penalty, if the ball hit any portion of a tree, it was a two-stroke infraction.
My friends and I would play this game for hours on end, but there was, of course, more — much, much more.
Nighttime games included Kick the Can and my personal favorite, Ditch, an enhanced, preteen version of Hide-and-Seek.
The best memories, though, are not about the games themselves, but rather the associations and, in many cases, lifelong friendships that were the result of playing them.
It’s also worth noting that unless it was raining, we were almost always outside during the summer months. It was just the way life hummed along back in the late-’60s and early-’70s, which was depicted quite nicely by “The Wonder Years” TV series that ran from 1988-93 on ABC; the theme song aptly being Joe Cocker’s version of The Beatles’ ”With a Little Help from My Friends.”
I don’t live in the past, mind you, but I think of those days quite often and quite fondly.
Priceless, indeed.
