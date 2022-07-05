Macey Brown has spent her last summer before going to college helping out with the junior golf series that got her golfing career going.
Brown won the KHSAA girls state individual golf championship in 2020 as a junior at Apollo High School. She had to win a 1-hole playoff after shooting 145 over two days at Bowling Green Country Club.
Brown tied for fourth in last year’s KHSAA State Girls Golf Tournament. She will be playing at the University of Indianapolis, a strong NCAA Division II women’s golf program, this school year.
“I’m so excited,” Brown said of starting school at Indy soon. “I went to my orientation and this is exactly where I need to be. I’m majoring in psychology, I’m hoping to do sports psychology because of how tough golf is mentally.”
She has been practicing every day this summer, and has played in a few tournaments. Brown made the final 8 of the Kentucky Women’s Amateur. She will be playing in a tournament geared for college players this weekend. Brown will also play in the Kentucky Women’s Open and the Cullan Brown Invitational after that.
Brown is working on strength, conditioning, and some particulars in her game with swing coach Mike Wolf in Evansville.
“I’ve been going to him since I was 12, lately just working on the swing in general, a few short game things,” Brown said. “
I’m working on hitting longer distances, hitting the ball farther and more consistently.
There are daily practice sessions and weight training once a day at Indy.
“It’s a lot more intense, it’s really important to go out there and stay out there,” Brown said. “They go out to a tournament and play 36 holes one day and 18 the next. I want to play and be competitive this year.”
Brown started playing and learning about competitive golf with the GO Series.
“I’ve loved it, it’s just cool to be in it,” Brown said of helping being a starter for the 18-hole players. “I started out doing that. I was there at that one point just like them. I like seeing when kids get better. I’ve seen some grow from little ones to playing 18 holes.”
Brown thinks the value of GO is much more than just getting competitive playing time and more practice in the summer.
“It really helped with rules, making new friends, learning how to socialize,” Brown said of her early time on the GO Series. “I think one of the main reasons Mark (Price) puts it together is you find friends from new places, you learn how to score, how to sign a scorecard. It was more about teaching me the fundamentals and that helped me get ready for high school golf.”
Price, who started the GO Series and runs it today. values having former GO players help out, because they know the rules and how to help kids who are learning the game.
“She helps me start, she comes out for a couple of hours starting the 18 hole kids, she gives the rules to them, hands out score cards,” Price said. “I love having people like this to help me, they know what they’re doing and they can help the kids.
“She broke through at Panther Creek, there was a 9-hole division in the 13-15 age group that she won. It was her first win in the GO Series, you could tell by the look on her face that something had clicked for her. Credit to her parents for getting her the right lessons. Macey, she kept with it, she got stronger, hit the ball further, she worked on her short game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.