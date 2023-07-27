Titans Football

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during practice on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn.

 Associated Press

Now that every NFL team has at least begun the rookie portion of their camps for 2023, early impressions of Kentucky’s batch of rookies are starting to emerge.

Will Levis, who was selected in the early second round by the Tennessee Titans, headlines a group of former Cats trying to find their way at the professional level. Heralded running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., selected by the Washington Commanders in the sixth round, and cornerback Carrington Valentine, a Green Bay Packers seventh-round pick, were the only other UK players selected.

