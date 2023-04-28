Joe Humphreys announced this week he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after a redshirt freshman season at Miami (Ohio).

Humphreys was a record setting quarterback at Daviess County High School, leading the team to an 11-2 record in his senior season of 2021. That was the most wins in DC history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.