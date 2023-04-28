Joe Humphreys announced this week he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after a redshirt freshman season at Miami (Ohio).
Humphreys was a record setting quarterback at Daviess County High School, leading the team to an 11-2 record in his senior season of 2021. That was the most wins in DC history.
Humphreys was one of the top high school quarterbacks in Kentucky as a senior in 2021. Humphreys threw for 3,940 yards, 48 touchdowns, and nine interceptions as a senior. Humphreys was the overall Kentucky passing leader in 2021.
He was ranked a 3-star recruit and held several FBS level offers.
Humphreys had an assortment of offers from FBS Group of 5 schools, including Akron, Appalachian State, Army, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Middle Tennessee, Murray State, New Mexico, Temple and UAB.
Humphreys is 6-foot-2, 209 pounds, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Humphreys put the following message on Twitter to announce he was going into the transfer portal.
“I want to thank Miami University football for providing me the opportunity to play football at the collegiate level. I also want to thank my teammates, friends and staff for allowing me to grow as a person and a player. With all this being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.”
A Twitter post from The Miami Student said the following:
‘Humphreys is the third highest-rated recruit Miami has signed since 2016, according to @On3sports. Humphreys wasn’t slated to be top-3 on Miami’s depth chart this season, according to Chuck Martin.’
Martin is the Miami head coach.
