Kirk Liebert is glad for the productive summer he’s had with the Kenosha Kingfish.
“This was good for me, a lot better than last summer,” Liebert said. “Everything is kind of getting back to normal.”
He meant from a more COVID free summer baseball experience to getting back on the field with regularity either at catcher or in the outfield for Kenosha.
Liebert is a former standout from Daviess County High School who played two years at Wabash Valley (Ill.) Community College before being a backup catcher at the University of Kentucky this spring.
Liebert played behind Kentucky senior standout Coltyn Kessler, who was one of the Southeastern Conference’s top hitters, batting a team-best .349 with 18 extra-base hits and 25 RBI in 46 games.
“I’ve never been in that type of situation, not being able to play, but I learned how to be a better teammate, I learned about being a better team guy, which is the most important thing,” Liebert said. “Being behind Kessler I was learning from him, I got a lot of help from the coaches, I felt like I got way better.”
Summer league college baseball is about getting time on the field that might not have been available with a player’s college team.
That is what this summer in Kenosha, Wis. has done for Liebert.
The Kingfish are in one of the finest developmental leagues for good college baseball players. The Northwoods League has completed 27 seasons, and is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 22 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind.
“It’s really fun playing in Kenosha, it’s got a good fan base,” Liebert said. “The people in Kenosha, they’re all in, it’s like we’re their minor league team.”
The Kingfish will play 72 games in roughly 60 days and the competition is good across the league.
“It’s good you’re never not going to see a good arm,” Liebert said. “You go back to school and you’re already prepared.”
Liebert has played in 29 games and is batting .358. He has hit nine doubles and three home runs. Liebert is one of several players with 29 RBIs, which is second on the team and he has walked 23 times, which leads the team and his .560 slugging percentage is second on the team. His OPS is 1.054, which is second on the club.
He is one of three catchers on the team.
“We have a really good team, they’re good guys,” Liebert said. “I’m just seeing the ball well, having good timing. Since I didn’t get to see many arms in the spring, it’s been a huge deal playing summer ball and seeing a good arm every day.”
Liebert, 6-foot, 190 pounds, will be a COVID junior when he returns to UK. The Wildcats were 29-23 last season and 12-18 in the SEC.
Liebert thinks the team can be improved next season.
“I want to go in and have a good year,” Liebert said. “On the team side, our goal is to go to Omaha, but we’ve got to go out and compete, and we’ve got to get better and better.
“I think we had a good team, we were good enough to compete with anybody in the SEC. There were times when we needed something big to happen, and we had the chance to be something special. But in baseball you’re going to have ups and downs, that’s just the game.”
This summer for Liebert there have been more ups than downs.
