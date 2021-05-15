Bob Jones, who coached Kentucky Wesleyan College to the 1973 NCAA Division II men’s basketball national championship, died on Friday morning in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was 81.
Jones earned National Association Basketball Coach (NABC) National Division II Coach of the Year in 1973. He led the Panthers (24-6) to a No. 1 ranking for six weeks in 1974 and a second-place finish in the NCAA Midwest Region.
“He was a great basketball coach,” said former KWC sports information director Roy Pickerill, who served the program as team manager between 1971-75. “He was a players’ coach, which was unique for that period of time, but he also demanded your best — and if he didn’t get it there might be a 5 a.m. practice session at the Sportscenter.
“He got along very well with his players, but they also knew who was boss — without question.”
His Panthers posted an eight-year record of 119-90 for a 56.9 winning percentage (1972-80).
Jones served as an assistant coach for KWC for four seasons, including the 1968 and 1969 NCAA Championship teams and the 1971 NCAA Fourth Place team, all directed by Bob Daniels.
He also held the role of KWC athletic director for eight years and was the school’s baseball head coach for five seasons.
During his playing days at Georgetown (KY.) College, he started at center, leading the Tigers to the 1961 NAIA Championship game. Jones still holds the school career record with 1,730 rebounds. In 2001, the college inducted him into its Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame.
Jones’s son, Jeff, was a former star basketball player at Apollo High School and the University of Virginia, and is currently men’s basketball head coach at Old Dominion University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.