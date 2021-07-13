Former Kentucky Wesleyan baseball player Matt Pobereyko will continue his professional baseball career in South Beach as his contract has been transferred to the Miami Marlins.
The 2015 graduate of KWC will go to Miami from the Sioux City Explorers, where he leads the American Association in saves with 14 in 21 games pitched. He has an ERA of 2.21 and has 37 strikeouts compared to just four walks.
Pobereyko, who played at KWC for three seasons, is remembered for his stellar 2015 campaign where he set multiple single-season pitching records for the Panthers. He set KWC records for wins in a season (9) and strikeouts (104), as well as being fourth all-time in single-season ERA with a 1.84. That season he was a four-time G-MAC Pitcher of the Week, an All-GMAC First-Team member, and was both a Daktronics and ABCA All-Midwest Region first-team honoree.
Pobereyko is currently in his sixth season of professional baseball and was in his second with the Sioux City Explorers.
