Bill Bibb, who helped lead Kentucky Wesleyan to national runner-up in the 1957 NCAA Division II Basketball Tournament, died on Thursday at the age of 86.
Originally signed by the University of Kentucky, Bibb spent his final two seasons at KWC and made a major impact — garnering Associated Press honorable mention All-American honors as a senior in 1957.
Bibb, who also served as a Wesleyan assistant coach, later earned fame at Mercer University, where he was head coach from 1974-89 — becoming the program’s all-time leader in victories (222) and twice reaching the NCAA Tournament.
Pearl Club has pair of aces
Jason Key and John Oehmler recently hit holes in one at the Pearl Club.
Last Sunday, Key aced the 103-yard No. 3 hole, using an approach wedge. Witnesses were Bobby Hawkinson and Doug Payne.
On June 20, Oehmler aced the 180-yard No. 12 hole, using a 4 hybrid. Joe Maxwell, Jason Key and Jason Cox were witnesses.
