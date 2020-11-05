Dontaie Allen has been a bit of a mystery heading into his second season with the University of Kentucky.
It’s not by design that the 2019 Mr. Basketball hasn’t been able to show what he could do as Kentucky’s first in-state scholarship player since 2013.
A 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman, Allen tore his anterior cruciate ligament early in his senior season at Pendleton County High School. That ACL injury kept Allen on the sideline the rest of that season and his freshman season in 2019-20.
Allen doesn’t think about the injury now.
“Like, that’s the space I’m in right now,” Allen said. “I’m ahead of where I was. In a lot better space. It’s going really well.”
Allen’s recovery was slowed when he broke his collarbone last year.
“I learned that I am very resilient,” Allen said. “I’ve never gone through really anything like I’ve gone through the last three years. I think, honestly, it’s made me a stronger person. That can only carry on to the court. I think just that is going to bring a lot of good things to come on and off the court. It’s kind of a blessing in disguise.”
Allen had to change the way he looked at a lot of things when he was left on the sidelines for nearly two seasons.
Allen scored 3,255 points (11th highest among Kentucky prep players) and grabbed 1,228 rebounds (22nd highest) at Pendleton County. He only played 13 games his senior season because of the ACL, but he averaged 42.9 points and 14.2 rebounds in those games.
It’s been quite some time since he was on the floor for a game, and he wasn’t going at any major speed when he started practicing with UK in January.
“Last time I played was sometime in December senior year, so 2018,” Allen said. “As far as coming back like (riding) a bicycle, I think this is another, like, props to the culture here. Every practice is like a game. You’re going against five stars. You’re going against everybody. Like, everybody is hooping. Everybody is working hard. A lot of games might be like that, but a lot of games aren’t going to be like that.”
Knowing that he could be without basketball helped make Allen more hungry to improve once he was cleared to play again.
“I had a couple of injuries obviously and went through a lot of things, but just knowing that every day you’ve got to—it’s almost like your life’s on the line,” Allen said. “That’s kind of the mentality that I’ve got. Like, my life is on the line every day and if I don’t give that kind of effort into it, I’m not going to make it. Or if the team doesn’t do these types of things, we won’t be successful as a team. Just getting my mind in that kind of mental space has gotten me stronger. I’m just more consistent in that way.”
Allen did it all at Pendleton County, and his role with Kentucky will be more difficult to define. His ability to create a shot has gotten attention in practice.
“He can really shoot,” UK assistant coach Bruiser Flint said. “Can really shoot. Can get it off quick. Playing against some really talented players, but the one thing he adds is he can shoot that ball and he gets it off quick.
“What Cal (John Calipari) has really been complimenting him about it is he’s doing a good job of actually getting himself open, running to get balls to be able to shoot it. You never have enough shooters, and that’s the one thing he can do. And one thing I do like about his shooting is he gets it off pretty quick. So, that could be something he could really help us with.”
