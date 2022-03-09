Randy Embry had a long, storied career as a multi-sport athlete and coach with Owensboro High School. It was basketball where he left his biggest mark.
Embry will be inducted this summer to the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame (KHSBHF).
Embry would have a Hall of Fame resume as a player at Owensboro High School being chosen to the All-State Teams of 1960 and 1961 and Mr. Basketball in 1961. However, the best was yet to come. He began his coaching career at Davies County High School but would soon move over to his alma mater, Owensboro High School as leader of the Red Devils. His teams won 550 games including eight regional titles, and won the LIT in 1996.
From 1980-1999, Embry coached basketball and taught at OHS, winning a total of 445 games with the Red Devils. Embry coached OHS to the Sweet 16 final four (semifinals) three times. He was a high school coach for 27 years.
“I’m real proud to be inducted, it goes back to a lot of people helped me,” Embry said Tuesday. “Coaches, assistant coaches, players I played with and players I coached. I played for good coaches and had good assistants.
“I liked basketball coaching, playing and I loved practicing.”
Embry was inducted to the Kentucky High School Hall of Fame (KHSAA) in 2012.
Embry is among 16 inductees for the KHSBHF who represent the great tradition of Kentucky high school basketball. This 10th anniversary class is yet another talented group demonstrating the great achievement by coaches and players over the decades.
The 2022 Kentucky High School Hall of Fame Induction Celebration will be held on Saturday Aug. 13th at 6 p.m. CT at the State Theatre in Elizabethtown.
