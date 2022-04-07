Dartanyan Tinsley is trying to make an impact on young football players before he’s played his first game at the University of Cincinnati.
Tinsley, a former standout for Owensboro High School, will have three years of eligibility left at UC after playing two years at Kentucky Christian University after graduating from OHS.
He and a few other former OBKY football players will be conducting the first “One Dream One Goal” free youth football camp on May 6-7 in Owensboro. Tinsley said the event is “focused on giving back to the youth of my community thru the game of football.”
The football camp will be at the football practice fields off Bittel Road near the Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport. The camp is for kids ages 7-14. The Friday time is 5-7:30 p.m. and the Saturday time is 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Joe Humphreys, who just completed a stellar quarterback career at Daviess County High School, will be one of the fundamentals instructors at the camp. Humphreys will play college football at Miami (Ohio). Austin Gough, who was a standout defensive player with the Red Devils, is another instructor. Gough is a sophomore on Kentucky’s football team. Logan Weedman, a former Apollo standout lineman, will also be an instructor. Weedman is a sophomore on Tennessee Tech’s football team.
Tinsley had a simple motivation for doing this camp just after his opening semester at UC, where he is finishing up spring football.
“I looked at ways we could impact kids,” Tinsley said. “Most of them have goals, they have dreams. My one goal for every day was I wake up and work to improve doing the sport I love. I want to give 100% effort, focus, and improve every day. That one goal might be different for another young man, but he can work hard and give that effort to that goal.
“I can vividly remember how there were people who helped me improve my game, we can hopefully do the same thing. We’re going to see how it goes.”
A primary goal was to make the camp free if possible.
“We looked at charging kids to come, but we felt like that was kind of unfair,” Tinsley said. “Some parents may not have $50 to have their kids come to camp. We’re going to try and find some sponsorships, we’re going to make it happen.”
Getting the other players with name recognition to help out wasn’t an issue.
“Before I confirmed I was going to do this, I asked some people if they wanted to help out, Joe hit me up, he was all for it, so were Austin and Logan,” Tinsley said.
Tinsley is close with Gavin Wimsatt and Kishawn Walker, and if they are available and in town, they will help with the camp as well. Wimsatt left OHS after three games of his senior season to enroll early last fall at Rutgers. Walker finished his career at Kentucky Wesleyan College as a consensus NCAA Division II All-American defensive back.
“It was real easy to get people to hop on board,” Tinsley said.
Look for or follow Tinsley on Twitter and Facebook to find the RSVP link and QR code to register. Tinsley can also be reached at (270) 316-7259. Deadline to register is April 29.
