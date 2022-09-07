Guy Morriss, former head football coach at Kentucky, died Monday at the age of 71 after a six-year fight with Alzheimer’s.
The veteran NFL tough guy offensive lineman opened up about the disease to WKYT in 2017.
“Dressing myself is a win for me. Tying my shoes is a win for me,” Morriss said. “We’ve all kind of accepted it. Everybody knows what we’re dealing with. The prognosis of beating it is not gonna be there for me.”
Morriss lived five more years, fighting the fight the same way coached — relentless and consistent.
“Guy Morriss provided steady leadership for our football program at a time of significant uncertainty,” Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart said.
“He was both liked and respected by the players, who responded to his fair, no-nonsense approach with their best efforts. He will be deeply missed.”
Morriss arrived at Kentucky in 1997 as assistant head coach and offensive line coach under new coach Hal Mumme. Morriss’ offensive lines provided the pass protection for record-setting quarterbacks Tim Couch (1997-98), Dusty Bonner (1999) and Jared Lorenzen (2000). In ’98, UK reached its first New Year’s Day bowl in 47 years.
Two of Morriss’ linemen, guard John Schlarman in 1997 and tackle Kris Comstock in 1998, earned first-team All-SEC honors. Two linemen, guard Kip Sixbery in 1999 and tackle Antonio Hall in 2000, were Freshman All-America selections.
Hall remains the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with Kentucky, and he did so for one simple reason.
“Primarily, it was coach Guy Morriss and the relationship I developed with him, the relationship that my mom developed with him,” Hall told The Cats’ Pause.
“They had a plan for me,” he said. “Most schools were like, ‘Hey, we just want you. Once you get here, you can decide if you want to play offense, defense, guard, tackle.’ Kentucky was always like, ‘No, we have a hell of a quarterback in Jared Lorenzen, and we want you to come in and be his blindside tackle.’ They had the whole package.”
Morriss did more than coach football, he guided the program through the darkest waters of NCAA investigations and probation.
When Mumme resigned following the 2000 season, Morriss was appointed head coach. With a postseason ban in place in 2002, he led Kentucky through one of its most remarkable seasons. UK opened the year with a stunning 22-17 upset at No. 17 Louisville and got off to its first 4-0 start in 18 years. UK finished 7-5 behind Lorenzen, wide receiver/kick returner Derek Abney, running back Artose Pinner, linebacker Ronnie Riley and punter Glenn Pakulak. Abney and Pakulak were named All-Americans. Pinner led the SEC in rushing with 1,414 yards.
After the season, Morriss returned to his native Texas as head coach of the Baylor Bears from 2003-07. After a year as line coach at Kentucky State University, he became head coach at Texas A&M-Commerce from 2009-12. Returning to Kentucky for good, he was the line coach at Warren Central High School in Bowling Green (2014) and Lexington Christian Academy (2015) before retiring.
Born in Colorado City, Texas, Morriss was an All-Southwest Conference offensive guard at Texas Christian University. He went on to a 15-year career in the National Football League, including with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1973-83 and the New England Patriots from 1984-87. He played in two Super Bowls, one with each team, and was an All-Pro selection in 1981.
Morriss entered the college coaching ranks as offensive line coach under Mumme at Valdosta State in 1992-93. He moved to the NFL as offensive line coach at Arizona in 1994 and back to college at Mississippi State in 1996 before rejoining Mumme at UK.
Morriss is survived by his wife, Jackie, their daughters, Colleen, Kerry, Savannah and Austin, and five grandchildren.
