Wesley Woodyard made a name for himself as one of the best defensive players in University of Kentucky history in the mid-2000s.
The former linebacker would then go onto to play in the NFL for 12 seasons despite going undrafted in the 2008 NFL Draft.
Woodyard will be the featured speaker for the 39th annual Steak & Burger Dinner that benefits the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club. The dinner will be Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mike Horn Unit on Buckland Square.
This year’s Steak & Burger Dinner will be in honor of Jack T. Wells, the Owensboro business leader and philanthropist who passed away in 2020.
“He was one of our avid supporters and believed in helping us build great futures for our Club members, our next generation of leaders. This was also one of his favorite events that we held,” Kalie Winkler said of Wells. Winkler is director of RD and marketing for the Boys & Girls Club.
Woodyard was one of the stars of some UK’s best teams under former UK coach Rich Brooks.
Woodyard helped lead the Wildcats to Music City Bowl wins in 2006 and 2007. His freshman year at UK Woodyard was named first-team freshman All-SEC then second-team sophomore All-American the following year. He was named first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection back-to-back his junior and senior season. He ended his 4-year collegiate career with 395 tackles.
More from this section
His NFL debut began with the Denver Broncos in 2008, and he would remain with them until 2014. While with the Broncos, Woodyard was selected for the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2013. He also played in Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks. In 2014, he signed with the Tennessee Titans where he would remain until his retirement in 2019.
A noted team leader from his high school career in Georgia onward, Woodyard was elected a team captain at all levels of his football career: high school, college, and both NFL teams.
Woodyard not only excelled on the field, but off the field as well. He was a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, and a member of the prestigious UK Athletics Society of Character. Woodyard has continued his philanthropic pursuits through his 16Ways Foundation where he was co-founder. 16Ways is a organization that focuses on helping youth reach their full potential especially through areas of literacy. The website is www.16ways.org.
Woodyard will join an impressive list of speakers for the Steak & Burger Dinner through the years. Jacob Tamme, Rick Stansbury, Jack “Goose” Givens, Dan Issel and Jeff Jones have spoke in recent years at the Steak & Burger. The 2020 event was cancelled because of COVID-19.
It has remained a popular fund raiser for the Boys & Girls Club.
“I think it’s the originality of the event itself,” Winkler said of its popularity. “Our guests love the theme and the switch up of guests eating the burger and the kids attending have the steaks. It’s a special night our guests mark in their calendars every year for the chance to be in that type of environment. The pairing of an influential spokesperson in the sports world with an intimate setting. They also have the chance to speak with some of our Club members, hear their daily stories, and learn exactly who they are helping.”
Individual tickets for the event are $100 each. A corporate table of four adults is $375. A corporate table of eight adults is $700. For more information call (270) 685-4903. The event is sponsored by Independence Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.