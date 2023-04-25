Just days after entering the transfer portal, former Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick has committed to Cincinnati, he announced via Instagram on Monday.
The former UK guard announced Friday he would enter the transfer portal after two injury-plagued seasons with the Wildcats.
“UK Family and Big Blue Nation,
It has been a dream come true to play for Coach Cal, the University of Kentucky, and the best fans in the world in Big Blue Nation. This experience has been so much better than I could ever have imagined. I have learned so much from Coach Cal on and off the court, and above all I am most grateful to him for teaching me how to be a servant leader.
Thank you to my fantastic coaches, trainers, doctors and support staff. You all were great to me.
My teammates truly are my brothers for life. I loved going to war with you every game and know we will have relationships for a lifetime.
Having to deal with a couple of freakish injuries I hope everyone knows that I’ve given my heart and soul to you and I’m proud that I’ll always get to be a Wildcat.
In just a few weeks, I’ll be able to proudly say I’m a graduate of the University of Kentucky.
Having fulfilled this lifetime dream, I feel it’s in my best interest to explore every option for my future for so many reasons. IN addition to considering professional options, I’ll be entering the transfer portal while maintaining my college eligibility.
Thank you all for the support.
Much love and respect.
CJF1”
The Cincinnati native averaged 6.1 points and 1.5 assists in 22.2 minutes per game while shooting 35.1% from the field, 31.8% from three-point range and 91.7% at the free throw line in 27 appearances this season. But Fredrick was rarely at full strength, fighting through both a dislocated finger and a rib injury after crashing into a courtside camera this season after a torn hamstring ended his 2021-22 season before it even began.
Fredrick transferred to Kentucky following two seasons at Iowa, which were also riddled with injury.
Playing with a flak jacket, Fredrick earned the praise of head coach John Calipari after finishing with two points and four assists in 15 minutes of Kentucky’s win at Arkansas in its regular season finale, playing without both Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler.
UK to represent USA at 2023 GLOBAL JAM in Canada
The Kentucky men’s basketball team will be on the road again this summer, this time to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to participate in the 2023 GLOBL JAM taking place July 12-16 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.
Canada Basketball, in partnership with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, invited the Wildcats to represent the United States in a world-class international basketball showcase featuring under-23 teams from around the world.
“We’re so appreciative of the NABC and Canada Basketball for the invitation to participate in the GLOBL JAM,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “They have put together a field full of talented and tough teams that will begin to help us prepare for the upcoming season, while also providing us with another special trip for not only our team but for our fans as well. On behalf of everyone at the University of Kentucky and our team, we’re honored to represent the United States and we’re excited to get to Toronto and take part in this terrific event.”
In addition to Canada and the United States, GLOBL JAM will feature an African contingent and Germany on the men’s side. Teams will compete in a round-robin format July 12-15, followed by a bronze and gold medal championship game on July 16.
“Not only does the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program have a rich history of success at every level, but a prominent contingent of Canadian alumni playing in the NBA and internationally overseas,” President and CEO of Canada Basketball Michael Bartlett said. “To be able to add them to our talented field of teams this summer at GLOBL JAM is truly exciting and we’re looking forward to welcoming their players, coaches, staff, and fans to Toronto this July.”
UK is scheduled to play as follows
July 12 — 1:30 p.m. vs. Germany
July 13 — 8 p.m. vs. Canada
July 15 — 1:30 p.m. vs. Africa
The bronze and gold medal games are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively on July 16.
Kentucky’s connection to Canada is strong with former Wildcats Jamaal Magloire (1997-2000), Trey Lyles (2015), Jamal Murray (2016), Mychal Mulder (2016-17) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2018) all concluding their time in Lexington by moving on to NBA careers.
“The NABC is committed to elevating the game of basketball across the globe, and we’re thrilled to partner once again with Canada Basketball in support of GLOBL JAM,” NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson said. “Kentucky is among the most storied programs in men’s college basketball history, and will serve as a fitting representative for our country and our sport on this prominent international stage.”
