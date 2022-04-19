There were a lot of former Kentucky basketball players on teams that started the NBA Playoffs last weekend. There were 10 former Wildcats on playoff teams. This was after UK led the NBA with the most players on opening day rosters at 27 players (including 2-way and inactive lists).

Of the 16 teams comprising the playoff field, six feature former UK players. Three teams have multiple Wildcats, led by the Miami Heat with three (Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Mychal Mulder).

UK gets some recruiting benefit from all those names on all those NBA rosters in the postseason. UK coach John Calipari makes sure people know how close contact he keeps with his former players who are now making big money and some big waves in the NBA.

It is part of the UK basketball brand that is actively pushed by the program.

Tyrese Maxey was dominating the airwaves, he all over TV, during the 76ers game Saturday, going off for 38 points in their 131-111 dismantling over the Toronto Raptors.

“I saw him from being up-and-down and not really having consistent minutes last year in the postseason to starting and having a huge role on a championship-contending team,” 76ers teammate James Harden said of Maxey Saturday in Philadelphia.

Maxey was a huge name on the opening day of the playoffs.

There high school recruits out there now who are being pursued by UK, the highest level recruits to play at the highest level of college basketball, and they could be impressed by seeing how one season with the Wildcats helped Maxey get to this spot so quickly.

Devin Booker’s Phoenix Suns own the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference and finished the season with the best record in the NBA during the regular season. The Suns played the final game of the weekend Sunday night, dropping New Orleans 110-99 as Booker went for 25 points and eight assists in 41 minutes.

Booker is considered one of the best scorers in the NBA, a major star who figures to be a big impact player for a lot of years. He played on the second team of the 2015 Wildcats, with the group that didn’t start, and they all finished 38-1.

This Phoenix team won over 60 games in the regular season, and Booker is a big reason for it.

Those young recruits being pursued now by UK, say the Class of 2023 or 24, they see how big of a star Booker has become, and they think one year with the Wildcats can put them in a same spot, or close to it.

Other former UK players were Kevin Knox (Atlanta Hawks), DeMarcus Cousins and Jamal Murray with the Denver Nuggets, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jarred Vanderbilt with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Murray hasn’t played this season because of an ACL injury he suffered in April, 2021. Murray is also one of the premier scorers in the NBA when healthy.

High level recruits still in high school can be impressed by what they see from young stars in the NBA, reaching the NBA Playoffs, and they see how some got their starts at Kentucky.

Preparing players to reach professional basketball, the NBA, is part of the Kentucky brand that is actively pushed by the program.

The recruiting attention for UK that players like Maxey can get is real. How much that attention helps UK’s team building over the long term is much less clear.