Former University of Kentucky basketball star Tyler Ulis will be the featured speaker at the 40th annual Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club Steak & Burger Dinner.
The Steak & Burger will be at 5:30 p.m. CT on Monday, September 25 at the Mike Horn Unit in Owensboro.
Ulis was a freshman guard on the famed 2015 UK team that went to the NCAA Tournament Final Four with a 38-0 record, but lost to Wisconsin in the national semifinals.
Ulis was part of the so-called “second platoon” of that deep and talented UK team.
His role would increase dramatically as a sophomore, when he teamed with Jamal Murray to help lead a UK team in 2016 that lost a lot of key figures from the 2015 squad.
Ulis won the Bob Cousy Award as best point guard in the country — the first UK player to earn that honor — and earned consensus first-team All-America, first-team All-SEC and SEC Player of the Year honors as a sophomore in 2015-16.
Ulis averaged 17.3 points, three rebounds and 1.5 steals while breaking the UK single-season assist record with 246 as Kentucky went 27-9, earning a share of the SEC regular-season title and the SEC Tournament title.
That UK team reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Indiana 73-67.
The 5-foot-10 point guard saw the peak of team and individual success at the collegiate level. Now he’s on John Calipari’s staff as a student assistant coach.
While recuperating from a February 2022 car accident, Ulis re-enrolled as a full-time student at Kentucky to work towards his degree during the 2022-23 academic year, making him eligible to be hired as a student assistant coach for the team.
After his sophomore season at UK, Ulis went on to be selected with the 34th pick of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. He played in 133 games over three seasons with the Suns and Chicago Bulls, averaging 7.5 points per game.
Steve Winkler, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, said organizers wanted a speaker for the 40th Steak and Burger who would have big name recognition.
“This is our 40th year hosting this event, and we really wanted to make this an impactful one,” Winkler said. “We are expecting a large crowd this year in attendance. Ulis is a player that people haven’t forgotten. They can still recall the games he played in at UK, his tenacity, and who could forget the 38-0 run we all had the chance to witness a few years ago. Now we get the chance to hear his stories and see his perspective from the other side. This is one you won’t want to miss.”
When the club started contacting Ulis about possibly speaking here, he was enthusiastic.
“We’re really excited for Tyler Ulis to be our guest speaker this year,” said Kalie Winkler, director of RD and Marketing at Cliff Hagan. “After being connected with him, he expressed how he’s ready to start public speaking engagements and how the Boys & Girls Club Steak & Burger Dinner sounded like the perfect fit for him. This will be his first public speaking engagement to this level. We’re excited that he chose us and he’s excited to give back to our Club youth and tell his story.”
An announcement for the dinner said: “This year’s dinner and all future Steak & Burger Dinners will be dedicated in honor of Jack T. Wells. He was a beloved supporter of our organization and believed in helping us change the lives of the youth in Owensboro.”
The event is sponsored by Independence Bank. Longhorn Steakhouse will provide the meals. Funds raised will be used to provide Academic Success and Healthy Lifestyle programs for activities for the Owensboro location. Ticket prices are $100 per individual, $400 for one table with four guests, and $750 for two tables with eight guests. To RSVP for the Dinner, contact Kalie Winkler at (270) 685-4903 or kaliewinkler@chbgc.org.
