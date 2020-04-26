Chris Marcus, a 7-foot-1 All-American center who led Western Kentucky to victories over Kentucky and Louisville in the early 2000s, died on Thursday night in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.
He was 40.
According to a report by WNKY, Hilltopper public address announcer Doug Gorman confirmed the death after speaking with former WKU head coach Dennis Felton, who said Marcus was experiencing tightness in his chest and collapsed at his home.
A dominant big man, the 300-pound Marcus led the nation in rebounding (12.1 rpg) in 2001, when he was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.
Despite being plagued by a recurring ankle injury that ultimately short-circuited his professional career, Marcus scored 1,113 points and pulled down 795 rebounds at WKU.
He was one of 15 players named to Western Kentucky’s All-Century Team in 2019, and in 2006 Marcus was selected to the Sun Belt Conference 30th Anniversary Team.
Marcus was Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and 2001, was the league’s Newcomer of the Year in 2000, and was a member of three Western teams that reached the NCAA Tournament under Felton (2000-02).
Also in 2001, Marcus was the Sun Belt Tournament Most Valuable Player.
He ranks first in WKU history in blocks in a season (97), second in career blocks (214), fifth in career double-doubles (38), and sixth in career field goal percentage (.558).
The interior presence of Marcus was instrumental in the Hilltoppers’ 64-52 victory over No. 4 Kentucky in the 2001 NABC Classic at Lexington’s Rupp Arena. The previous season, he played a vital role in WKU’s 68-65 conquest of Louisville in Freedom Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.