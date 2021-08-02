Last year, in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mark and Debbie Fortney decided the time had come for them to retire.
Mark, who coaches girls and boys cross country and girls’ track and field at Daviess County High School, retired on July 30 from General Electric Aircraft Engines in Madisonville after 31 years. Debbie, a math teacher at DCHS, retired following the 2020-21 school year.
“During COVID we were with each other more than usual and we really enjoyed it,” said Fortney, who has been married to Debbie for nearly 42 years. “We sort of looked at each other and said, ‘We can do this — we can retire.’ So, that’s what we decided to do.”
The couple have seven grandchildren, and now there’s more time to spend with them, too.
“For the last 12 years, I worked third shift, from midnight to 7, and there was an hour drive going to work and an hour drive coming home — I’m not going to miss that,” Fortney said, with a chuckle. “I was always sleep-deprived and I was rushed with everything I did.
“Now, it will so much easier in terms of coaching and in terms of spending time with my family. It’s like a new life for me, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Fortney has enjoyed a superb coaching career.
In 2006, he teamed with Jerry Hancock to direct Muhlenberg South to the KHSAA Girls’ Class 2-A cross country championship — the only team title in school history — and in 2015 he led Daviess County to the KHSAA Girls’ Class 3-A cross country state title.
Fortney, who turned 60 on Saturday, maintains a strong passion to coach.
“You just see it on a kid’s face when she or he does something significant, and that’s always special to a coach,” Fortney said. “There are many instances of this through each season and it never gets old to me.
“There’s also a special buzz that surrounds a big competition where there’s 300 runners on the line, and those who haven’t experienced that can’t fully appreciate it. This gets the adrenaline going and sort of carries you through. The atmosphere at a big meet is just wonderful — and I still I love it.”
Fortney also loves those who pay the price to compete in cross country and track and field.
“It takes a disciplined kid to do it because it’s so tough to do,” Fortney said. “Running distance, for instance, takes a commitment not every athlete is willing to make, so those who do run are very special individuals in my mind.”
A 1979 graduate of Muhlenberg Central High School, Fortney greatly appreciates the support he has received from his wife.
“Debbie has given me all kinds of support every single day through all the years — she’s done as much or more than me to make all this happen,” he said. “I truly couldn’t have done any of this without her.”
