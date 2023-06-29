The conclusion of the 1953-54 season wrapped up a golden era on the hardwood for coach Ed Diddle and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers that had begun in 1946.

In those eight seasons, Western went a stunning 202-40 (.835), won six league championships and made six trips to the then-elite National Invitation Tournament in New York City, placing third in 1948 and fourth in 1954.

