Conditioning and getting ready for the heat that will come later were the focus for the four high school football teams in Owensboro-Daviess County in their first week of practice in helmets and shorts.
Teams will put on pads later, but all of them were involved in 7-on-7 tournaments this weekend.
“It was a good first week, a good little ramp up,” Owensboro High School coach Jay Fallin said. “The dead period is a great thing, but it does create concerns about conditioning coming out of it. There is a broad spectrum of what kids have done to stay in shape.”
OHS went 12-2 last season, reaching the semifinals of the Class 5-A playoffs.
“When they’re off for two weeks, some kids are going to do things, some are not,” Apollo coach John Edge said. “We know on Monday who did work out and who didn’t work out. We had a lot of kids who came back in good shape, but we’re kind of restarting again. Kids know the standard we set when we’re working out.”
Apollo went 6-5 last season, losing in the first round of the Class 6-A playoffs.
“Our numbers are exploding, we have 97 kids on the roster and we have over 50 freshmen,” Daviess County coach Matt Brannon said. “We’ve seen this before when we have a good season or two, there will be an increase in participation.”
The Panthers went 11-2 in Joe Humphreys’ final year at quarterback. They fell in the third round of the Class 6-A playoffs.
Owensboro Catholic coach Jason Morris liked the aspect of getting a lot of conditioning in for skill players in 7-on-7. There were several teams throwing in 7-on-7 practice at OHS last week. Catholic finished 7-6 and its season ended in the third round of the Class 2-A playoffs.
“The main thing you’re doing is getting back at it, kids are competing in 7-on-7, they’re stealing conditioning reps, they’re getting a lot of running in and don’t even realize it,” Morris said. “It gives you the chance to compete against other schools, especially for a school like us to throw against competition like DC, Owensboro, Madisonville, we got 174 clips of film the other night with JV and varsity.”
What teams do in their first weeks of practice depends on players they have coming back and filling the holes they need to in different spots.
“The main goal is the same,” Fallin said. “In years when we return a lot of experience like we do, we were able to do quite a bit in June installing offense and defense. We’re maybe a little ahead of the curve. The big keys right now are get used to practice in the heat, get back in shape, get the offense and defense installed and now we have to install special teams.”
“June was more of workout, line up, understand concepts,” Edge said. “Now we’ve started special teams, situational stuff, mostly third down, who’s going to play where. It’s all great until you put pads on, then that’s another phase. One thing about football is you don’t get pads on until late and things change when pads come on.”
Working in new personnel is almost always part of this equation early in preseason football practice.
“You have to adjust to personnel year after year,” Brannon said. “We have a lot of returning players on offense, four of five linemen, a lot of our weapons are seasoned guys and we can move quicker on install. Defensively we lost our back six, all four defensive backs. Early on it’s about conditioning, trying to create a practice tempo. That first two weeks for us the focus is how to practice, how to keep tempo up, teaching drills early, we keep things pretty simple, we will run the same drills throughout the year. We’re slowly working in schemes.”
One thing was true at all four schools: They were all ready to get practice going.
“When July 11 hit, the kids were excited,” Morris said.
