Zion Harmon, considered Kentucky’s No. 1 high school basketball player in the Class of 2021, committed to Western Kentucky on Tuesday.
A four-star recruit, the dynamic 5-foot-9 junior point guard averaged 25.4 points and five rebounds per game this past season for Marshall County — leading the Marshals to a 23-11 record and a spot in the 1st Region Tournament championship game.
The well-traveled Harmon selected coach Rick Stansbury’s Hilltoppers over Kansas, Maryland, Seton Hall and Murray State. He has the option of reclassifying to 2020.
An Ohio native who grew in the Washington, D.C. area, Harmon is considered the No. 6 point guard nationally in the Class of 2021, according to 247Sports.com. He is also ranked the No. 20 overall prospect in his class by ESPN.
By choosing WKU Harmon will be making a homecoming of sorts, having played one season for Bowling Green High School. As an eighth-grader in 2016-17, Harmon averaged 16.8 points per game and helped drive the Purples to their first KHSAA boys’ basketball state championship.
That summer, Harmon won a gold medal as a member of USA Basketball’s Junior Team and he debuted at the highest level of Nike’s travel circuit — establishing himself as a top-tier recruiting target.
The following high school season, as a freshman, Harmon experienced a breakout season at Adair County, where he averaged 32.7 points per game and earned National Freshman of the Year honors from MaxPreps.com.
Harmon was on the move again the following season, but was ruled ineligible to play as a sophomore at Marshall County. Nonetheless, he remained a star on the Nike circuit last summer, averaging 14.3 points and 6.2 assists per game.
This past season at Marshall County, Harmon shot 44.3% from the field, including 35.8% from 3-point range, and 84.5% from the foul stripe for coach Terry Birdsong, who played for the Hilltoppers in the late 1980s.
