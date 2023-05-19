Lexington Christian Academy’s Cutter Boley, one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the nation by 247Sports, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Thursday morning. He chose to play for the in-state program over his other finalists in Florida State, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee.

The four-star Boley added that he would reclassify from 2025 to 2024. He becomes commit No. 3 for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats in that cycle.

