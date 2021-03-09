Four Western Kentucky players received all-conference men’s basketball honors Monday, as announced Monday by the Conference USA office.
Charles Bassey was named to the 2020-21 All-Conference USA First Team, while Taveion Hollingsworth was selected to the Second Team.
Bassey and Josh Anderson each earned a spot on C-USA’s All-Defensive Team, and Dayvion McKnight made the All-Freshman Team.
This is the fourth straight year that WKU has had multiple all-conference picks, as well as the fourth year in a row with a First Team selection.
The junior center Bassey was also named to the C-USA First Team in 2019 as a freshman, the same year he won Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
WKU won the C-USA regular season championship with a victory over visiting Old Dominion on Saturday.
BENTON, HOBGOOD HIT ACES
Robbie Benton hit a hole-in-one on Monday at Panther Creek Golf Club.
Benton aced the 108-yard No. 11 hole, using a pitching wedge.
Witnesses were Dave Mayer, Jeff Hindahl and Don Mills.
• Tom Hobgood hit a hole-in-one on Sunday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Hobgood aced the 140-yard No. 6 hole, using a 5-iron.
Witnessing the feat was Sam Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.