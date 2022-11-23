MEMPHIS, Tenn. — De’Aaron Fox had 32 points and eight rebounds, Harrison Barnes added 26 points and the Sacramento Kings won their seventh straight, 113-109 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.
Kevin Huerter scored 18 points, hitting 6 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Malik Monk finished with 14 points as the Kings managed to hold on after leading by 14 midway through the fourth quarter.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points, six assists and seven rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and five blocks and Dillon Brooks finished with 14 points as the Grizzlies lost their fourth of five.
Memphis forced turnovers with tough defense to make the game close late. Morant’s three-point play with 5.3 seconds left cut the Kings’ advantage to 109-108, but two free throws by Monk and Morant missing two of three free throws with 1.7 seconds left preserved the Kings’ victory.
7ers 115, Nets 106
PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris scored 24 points and a spirited Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden spoiled Ben Simmons’ homecoming with a win over Brooklyn.
Simmons had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds to the tune of steady boos. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and Kevin Durant had 20 before coach Jacque Vaughn pulled his starting lineup with 3 minutes left in the game.
The expected marquee matchup was dimmed with Embiid out with a sprained left foot, Harden still out with a tendon strain in his right foot and starting guard Tyrese Maxey also out with a broken left foot.
Embiid vs. Simmons will have to wait.
Simmons vs. 76ers fans was pretty good.
Simmons was heckled, drew a flagrant foul, shushed the crowd on a layup, and even Jordan-shrugged after hitting free throws. Of most importance for a player who has battled mental health issues, Simmons played with poise as boos rained on him for the bulk of his 32 minutes.
PISTONS 110, NUGGETS 108
DENVER — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and Detroit snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over Denver.
The victory was the Pistons’ first on the road this season, as they had lost their previous 10. Detroit entered the night with a league-worst record of 3-15.
After missing the past three games while in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, Denver center Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, putting him just shy of his fourth triple-double of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.