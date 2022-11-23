MEMPHIS, Tenn. — De’Aaron Fox had 32 points and eight rebounds, Harrison Barnes added 26 points and the Sacramento Kings won their seventh straight, 113-109 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Kevin Huerter scored 18 points, hitting 6 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Malik Monk finished with 14 points as the Kings managed to hold on after leading by 14 midway through the fourth quarter.

