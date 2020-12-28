Luke Frampton came alive for Western Kentucky last Tuesday night.
Starting in place of All-American candidate Charles Bassey (cautionary, back spasms), the 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior transfer from Davidson lit up E.A. Diddle Arena like Rockefeller Center at Christmas in an 88-68 conquest of Tennessee Tech.
Frampton drilled 6-of-9 shots from 3-point range, made each of his four free-throw attempts, and finished with a game-best 22 points — a performance no one saw coming.
“I really just kind of got in a zone,” said Frampton, who hails from Poca, West Virginia. “You don’t know what’s going on around you, but anytime you shoot it, it feels like it’s going into the ocean. And I have that confidence anyway — anytime I shoot it, it feels like it’s going in.
“Looking down (at the stat sheet) and seeing I had 22, it was kind of shocking. Not many people would think I would go off like this, just because we have so many weapons.
“With (Bassey) being out, a lot of people had to step up in this one — I’m just happy with the win.”
Senior star guard Taveion Hollingsworth was happy about Frampton’s breakout game.
“What I’ve learned is, you never know who’s going to step up next,” Hollingsworth said. “People just come out and play, and you never know who’s going to go off that night. I guarantee, nobody knew Luke was going to do that. We’ve got different weapons, and every night it could be somebody new — and that’s what’s good about us.”
This season, Frampton is averaging 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, He’s shooting 42% from 3-point range and has connected on all 11 of his free-throw attempts.
Prior to coming to WKU, Frampton played in 39 games over two seasons at Davidson, making 114-of-295 shots from distance for 39%.
Now, however, he has designs on bigger and better things as a member of the surgng Hilltoppers (7-2), who have won five straight.
“We have unfinished business around here and we have to take care of it,” Frampton said, alluding to the fact that WKU hasn’t played in the NCAA Tournament since 2013. “You want to win, no matter what.
“You want to win the conference, and you want to make a run in the (NCAA) tournament, and everybody around here is focused and excited about doing just that.”
