BOWLING GREEN — On a night when All-American candidate Charles Bassey was in street clothes as a precautionary measure because of back spasms, Western Kentucky basketball coach Rick Stansbury was looking for someone to step up.
That Hilltopper turned out to be Luke Frampton.
The 6-foor-5 junior transfer from Davidson drilled 6-of-9 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and scored a game-high 22 points to lead WKU past winless Tennessee Tech 88-68 in the Hilltoppers’ final non-conference game of the regular season on Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“When Luke catches it in rhythm he can really get hot from outside,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “He can be a real weapon for us this season and he certainly was that for us tonight — he’s a quality shooter from long distance.”
Frampton hit two 3-pointers and senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth drained another as Western raced to a 22-6 lead over the game-but-outmanned Golden Eagles in the first nine minutes.
Tennessee Tech, coached by former Kentucky standout John Pelphrey, managed to pull within eight late in the first half, but WKU garnered the locker room momentum when senior guard Kenny Cooper swished a corner 3 just before the halftime horn to provide the Tops a 36-25 advantage at intermission.
Western (7-2) — which has won five games in succession since a Dec. 1 loss at Louisville — was in complete control throughout the second half.
An 18-foot right-wing jumper by Hollingsworth at 14:55 pushed the Toppers in front 53-48 and Tennessee Tech (0-9) never drew closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
The Hilltoppers claimed their largest lead of the game on a layup by freshman guard Kylen Milton with 1:22 remaining.
In addition to Frampton’s production, Western got big games from senior swingman Josh Anderson (14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists), sophomore guard Jordan Rawls (12 points), and Hollingsworth (10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists).
The Toppers shot 46% from the floor, including 38% from distance, and were once again highly productive from the foul stripe — making 19-of-22 free throws for a sizzling 86%.
Despite playing without Bassey, WKU still managed to win the board battle (41-32) and had 18 assists compared to only nine turnovers.
The Golden Eagles got 15 points from Jr. Clay, 14 from Damaria Franklin, and 11 from Standon Goldman. Freshman swingman Kenny White, a former star at nearby Madisonville-North Hopkins High School, added six points and two rebounds off the bench.
Stansbury, meanwhile, is pleased with the way his team has rounded into shape heading into their Conference USA opener at Charlotte on Jan. 1.
“We’ve played some quality competition and I feel like we’ve come through the non-conference portion of our schedule awfully well, all things considered,” Stansbury said. “We’ve still got a long way to go to become the team we want to be but this group will work hard every day to become better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.