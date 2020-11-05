Franklin-Simpson at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Franklin-Simpson 2-4. Ohio County 1-6.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9
Last year: Did not play.
What to watch: These are two teams going in somewhat the same direction and both wanting to end their regular seasons on some kind of positive note. Luke Richardson has thrown for 595 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions for F-S. Richardson has also run for seven touchdowns. Malik Carter has run for 412 yards and four touchdowns. Ohio County had 340 yards in total offense in a 44-34 loss to Butler County last week. Q’Daryius Jennings has rushed for 120 yards a game this season for Ohio County. Devin Gott has thrown for over 700 yards for the Eagles.
