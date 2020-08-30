Jon Frazier is nearly 18 years removed from the most glorious night of his collegiate football career as a running back for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, but the moment is never far away.
“There’s hardly a day goes by that I don’t think about it,” Frazier said, with a hearty laugh. “In my mind, it’s like it happened yesterday.”
And, what precisely happened on that cool December evening in 2002 in a nationally-televised game at Chattanooga, Tennessee?
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Frazier rushed for a game-high 159 yards and tallied a career-high 271 all-purpose yards as the Hilltoppers defeated McNeese State, 34-14, to win the NCAA Division I-AA national championship in Jack Harbaugh’s final game as WKU head coach.
“It was one of those great nights, not just for me but the entire team — by that point, it was just meant to be,” Frazier said. “That team just kept building and building and building.
“We weren’t favored in that game, but by then we’d grown accustomed to it, and that part didn’t bother us at all.”
Indeed, it was a remarkable run for the Hilltoppers, who, after a 59-20 victory over Murray State in the playoff opener, proceeded to win at No. 2 Western Illinois and No. 3 Georgia Southern by identical 31-28 scores, before settling a score with top-ranked McNeese State, which had clobbered visiting WKU 38-13 in September.
“Road warriors, that’s what we became,” said Frazier, who broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter in the national title game. “By the end of the road, we’d grabbed a lot of momentum, didn’t think anybody could beat us — and they didn’t.
“I felt good in the national championship game, and our coaches put together a great game plan. We showed some things we hadn’t shown all season, and I feel like we caught McNeese off-guard right out of the gate. By the time they recovered a little bit, we had a two-touchdown lead and they could never really get back in it.”
The Central City native arrived at Western Kentucky as a preferred walk-on following a brilliant multi-sport career at Muhlenberg North High School, where as a senior he led the state in rushing (204.3 ypg) and intercepted 11 passes — earning honorable mention All-State honors as a defensive back.
He enjoyed an outstanding freshman camp at WKU, however, and ultimately earned a full scholarship at the university.
“I had a great four years at Western,” Frazier recalled. “My role increased a little more each season, and I think we improved as a football team a little more each season.”
WKU went 11-2 and won the Ohio Valley Conference championship in Frazier’s sophomore season of 2000, moved to the Gateway Football Conference and went 8-4 to tie for second place in the league in 2001, and shared the league title with Western Illinois in 2002.
As a senior, Frazier rushed for more than 1,000 yards in the regular season, alone, and his 102.7 yards rushing per game ranked 19th nationally.
These days, Frazier, 39, resides in Louisville and works with at-risk students for Jefferson County Public Schools, and he’s also a KHSAA basketball official in the 6th and 7th Regions. He’s working on his masters degree at Georgetown College and wants to become a teacher.
But his mind never drifts far from his days in Bowling Green, and last fall he returned to Houchens-Smith Stadium when the 2002 football team was inducted into the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame.
It was a team that also featured a trio of former Owensboro High School players — All-American offensive lineman Buster Ashley, linebacker Getty Cavitt and placekicker Wilson Wickerham.
“Special place, special people,” Frazier said of WKU. “I’m so proud of what that football program has become, the facilities they have, and the level they’re playing at. And, really, I’m just thankful to have been part of something that added to the program’s rich history.
“Coach Harbaugh put up a sign that read, ‘Those Who Stay Will be Champions’ — and that’s exactly how it turned out.”
