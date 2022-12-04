Frederick Douglass dropped Bowling Green 28-7 to win the KHSAA Class 5-A state football championship Saturday night at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Frederick Douglass ended Owensboro High School’s season by a 14-2 score in the 5-A semifinals the Friday after Thanksgiving. FD finished the season unbeaten at 15-0.
Cole Carpenter threw for three touchdowns for FD. Bowling Green finished 12-3.
The Class 3A and 6A state championships were also settled Saturday at the University of Kentucky’s football stadium. State championship games in Class 1A, 2A and 4A were played Friday.
CLASS 3A
Christian Academy of Louisville had little trouble in a 38-0 state championship win over Bardstown on Saturday.
CAL went to 15-0 behind a defense that had been dominant all season.
CLASS 6A
Bullitt East survived 28-27 over perennial power Louisville Male to win its first state championship in Kentucky’s largest football classification.
Bullitt East made a 2-point conversion on a trick play that saw a pass go back to quarterback Travis Egan. Egan had thrown a 16-yard touchdown pass to Camron Brogan with 53 seconds left.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 1A
Pikeville beat Raceland 41-9 as Blake Birchfield ran 85 yards for a touchdown on Pikeville’s first play from scrimmage.
Birchfield finished with 231 yards and three touchdowns to walk away with MVP honors for the second straight season. Pikeville won its third state title in the last four years and its seventh overall. It was the fourth title for head coach Chris McNamee.
CLASS 2A
For the third year in a row, Beechwood won the KHSAA Class 2A state championship, and for the third straight year it came by a narrow margin decided in the final minutes.
Beechwood hung on for a 14-13 win over western Kentucky power Mayfield. It was the first loss for Mayfield (14-1), nearly a year after their community was devastated by a tornado.
With 1:13 remaining in regulation, Mayfield quarterback Zane Cartwright found Isaac Stevenson in the corner of the end zone a 9-yard touchdown. An extra point would tie the game, but the kick hit the upright and Mayfield couldn’t stop Beechwood on defense.
Beechwood’s Chase Flaherty ran for the go-ahead touchdown in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.
CLASS 4A
Boyle County beat Corbin 32-26 in a back and forth game that earned Boyle its third straight 4A state championship. Kentucky commit Tommy Ziesmer scored the touchdown that put Boyle ahead for good on a 7-yard touchdown run with 9:34 left in regulation.
