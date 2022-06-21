Basketball players who have an overriding reputation as shooters have to learn how to put the ball through the hoop from somebody, somewhere.
The University of Kentucky has two players, both with a good amount of major college experience already, who are noted for their scoring ability on the basketball court.
CJ Fredrick would’ve already been writing his UK story if not for a hamstring tear so early last season that he had surgery to repair it 48 hours after UK lost to Duke 79-71 in the Champions Classic in the first game Nov. 9.
He will be a second-year player for the Wildcats and he also played two years at Iowa. Fredrick transferred to Kentucky as the nation’s leading returner in career 3-point field-goal percentage (46.6%) with a minimum of 150 attempts.
Kentucky also picked up another big-time scoring threat with the transfer of Antonio Reeves from Illinois State. Reeves is a 6-foot-6 wing from Chicago who averaged 20.1 points a game last season at Illinois State, which was in the top 20 scoring nationally.
Reeves was an efficient scorer for the Redbirds, making 47% of his shots from the field, 39% from 3-point range and 82% from the free-throw line.
He has shown steady growth to his game in each season of collegiate basketball. As a freshman, Reeves averaged 7.2 points per game in 31 games. He improved his mark to 12.4 points per game as a sophomore and moved his field-goal percentage from 38% to 43%.
Reeves will be a senior and UK is looking for that steady growth to continue as a Wildcat.
Fredrick’s dad, Chuck, and uncle, Joe, were the teachers for Fredrick’s shooting mechanics. Chuck was a two-time captain at Notre Dame and he holds the school record for 3-point accuracy at 49%. Joe was an assistant coach at Covington Catholic during CJ’s time as a star with the team.
“Just working with him four years definitely, definitely developed my game in a huge way,” CJ said.
Fredrick missed last season after he tore his hamstring stretching before UK opened last season in Madison Square Garden against Duke. He had a slight tear in the weeks before, but had done rehab and thought he was good to play.
“In warmups at the Garden, I knew I heard a pop,” Fredrick said. “But when you’re in the Garden getting ready to play Duke, you don’t think about what just happened with your leg.”
Fredrick had a badly swollen leg by the time the team flight got back to Lexington, and he had surgery soon after.
Watching in practices and from the bench in games helped Fredrick in ways he looks forward to showing this season.
This is my second year at Kentucky, I feel like I’m a veteran here, I feel like I know Cal, I know all the plays,” Fredrick said. “I could just learn about the game, Cal, what he likes, learn the offense, learn the defense.”
Although noted as a major 3-point threat, Fredrick said he has more versatility to his game.
“I can really shoot the ball, but I like to be able to do other things,” Fredrick said. “The main thing I’m going to do here is make shots. play off screens, get in the lane, make floaters.”
Reeves has improved year to year at Illinois State, and he made a splash last season by scoring both driving and with long-range shooting.
Reeves said his road to becoming a good shooter and offensive player was from many hours in the gym, or shooting baskets endlessly as a kid growing up in Chicago. His dad put up a goal at his grandmother’s house when he was 7, and Antonio began to fall in love with the game.
“I’m very confident in my shot, I work on it all day, every day,” Reeves said. “Definitely going to be counted on, the last school that was my role to make perimeter shots, I’m comfortable with the situation I’m in right now. I want to get up reps every day, be in the gym two to three times a day, drag some guys in with me as well, just staying in the gym all day.”
Antonio was thrilled that he might land at Kentucky after going in the transfer portal.
“I never imagined (playing at Kentucky),” Reeves said. “I wanted to take it seriously, when I heard it I was amazed, my season I had last year really brought a lot of good schools. When I heard Kentucky I thought this might be the place to be.”
Reeves liked the chances to compete for a national championship, and to improve overall as a player, if he came to Kentucky.
“Playing against really good players every day,” Reeves said, “coming to practice with a different mentality, being hungry every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.