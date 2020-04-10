Matt Freeman will be wearing two significant hats this summer for American Legion Baseball.
Not only will he remain field manager for the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers, Freeman will also serve his first full season at commissioner for Kentucky American Legion Baseball.
He takes over from longtime commissioner Hardy Gentry, of Paducah, who succumbed to lung cancer last summer.
“We developed a really good relationship, and I feel like Hardy mentored me,” Freeman said. “Over the course of the past few years he asked if I would take over for him. At first, I was reluctant because I felt it would interfere with what I was trying to do to build Legion baseball here locally.
“Near the end of his life, he once again expressed his desire for me to succeed him in this post. I decided to do it because I want to see Legion baseball out in the state to continue to move in the right direction.”
At the top of Freeman’s agenda? Growth.
Last season, there were only six senior American Legion teams in the state — Owensboro, Lyon County, Mayfield, Shelbyville, Oldham County, Ashland — and Freeman would like to see that number grow exponentially in the coming years.
Already, Kentucky American Legion Baseball has added two senior teams for the 2020 season, Bowling Green and Elizabethtown; in addition, two junior Legion teams also have been added, Leitchfield and Richmond.
“The plan involves perpetuating Legion baseball and making the program grow,” said Freeman, who will be assisted at the state level by Scott Dotson, the Bombers’ general manager. “We’ve reached out to high school coaches and different coaches in travel baseball. The feedback we’ve gotten so far has been positive and encouraging.
“We’re just trying to make a way for Legion baseball thrive again in the state.”
Freeman noted that at its height in the 1970s there were 27 American Legion Baseball teams in the commonwealth — it was, in essence, the thing to do for the best young baseball players in Kentucky.
Freeman’s vision is more modest — for the time being.
“Our first goal is to have 16 teams — eight on the western side of the state, eight on the eastern side,” he said. “It’s just a matter of building our brand by networking, making calls, having a social media presence and the like.
“We’re reaching out to people who care about American Legion Baseball, to people who want to see it thrive again like we do. The response has been good so far, and we realize we still have a long way to go.
“But we’re making progress as we go, and that’s the whole idea.”
