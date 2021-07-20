Braxton French has had an interesting recent journey on the baseball diamond.
An outfielder and pitcher, French started four seasons at Owensboro High School, missed his senior season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, signed with Southern Indiana, and has now transferred to Kentucky Wesleyan.
His past and his future notwithstanding, however, French is having the time of his life this summer as a member of the regenerated Owensboro Post 9 American Legion Bombers, who will take a sterling 25-4 record into state tournament play on Thursday at Mayfield.
“it’s been really fun to be a part of this team,” French said, “and, as one of the older guys on the team, it’s given me the opportunity to step into a leadership role for our talented, younger players. That’s been a very rewarding aspect of the season for me.”
And it’s been a season to remember from the very start.
“I thought we were going to be a decent team, but I really never imagined we were going to turn out like this,” French said. “I thought we would struggle early and then come on late in the season, but it wasn’t that way at all. We played well right from the start and just built on it from there.
“This is a talented baseball team, including the bench. We’ve got guys we can plug into the lineup and we don’t miss a beat, and I think that’s what it takes to be successful at this level of play.”
Bombers manager Matt Freeman certainly appreciates the contributions made by French,
“Braxton has been outstanding for us at the plate, on the mound, and in the field,” Freeman said. “His confidence and focus on the game have both improved a great deal.”
French, himself, however, said he struggled in the early going.
“I started out pretty rough, pretty slow through about the first 10 days of the season,” he recalled, “but then I just suddenly started seeing the ball better and it’s just stayed that way the whole season.”
Indeed, the 5-foot-11, 172-pound French is hitting .478 with seven doubles, two triples, 23 RBIs and 22 runs scored batting from the No. 2 hole in the lineup — a good fit for him.
“I’ve got Harrison Bowman batting in front of me as the leadoff man and I try to either knock him in or advance him around the bases so the big guys behind me can bring him home,” French said. “This is a lineup that works really well together that way and I feel very comfortable in the spot I’m in.
“Since that early slump my confidence has been very high, and the fact that we’ve won so many games has helped the whole team’s be confident throughout the season. This group is very confident in what we do and it’s been a lot of fun to be on a team so successful.”
Now, French is focused on winning this week’s state tournament and advancing to the national regionals in West Virginia.
“I think one of the big keys at state will be for our younger guys to play relaxed and not be nervous — I’ve been impressed by them all season and I expect more of the same this week,” French said. “We have a strong all-around team, and it’s versatile, too. We have the potential to beat teams in a lot of different ways.”
