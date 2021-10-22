Vince Carrico entered the 2021 high school football season convinced he could make an impact as a freshman in the storied program at Owensboro Catholic.
After all, he had watched his older brother, Tut, an outside linebacker, do the same thing for the Aces in 2020.
But Vince concedes he has surprised himself with his level production this fall.
“It’s been a bit of a surprise,” said Carrico, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound middle linebacker. “But Tut showed me last season that you can get on the field as a freshman and have success, make an impact.
“So, I went into this season expecting to get some playing time, for sure, but I didn’t expect to be in the top five in the state in Class 2-A in tackles.”
And, Carrico is just that — having registered 101 total tackles heading into the Aces’ regular-season district finale at McLean County on Friday night. Moreover, he has 8.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
Already, he is earning high praise from Aces head coach Jason Morris.
“Vince is a special player,” Morris said. “In all my years of coaching high school football I’ve had a lot of talented linebackers, but he has all the makings of being the best one I’ve ever been around.
“His work ethic, the type of kid he is, and how strong he is as a freshman are some things that stand out about him. He’s an excellent student and he’s wise beyond his years on the football field.”
And he was never better than he was in Catholic’s most recent outing, a 48-12 rout of district foe Butler County on Oct. 8 at Steele Stadium. In that contest, Carrico was credited with an astounding 28 total tackles, which may be a program record according to Morris, who is still researching the school’s record books.
How does a freshman make 28 stops in a single game?
“Reading the linemen, you can always tell where the play’s going — it always takes you to the ball,” Carrico said. “I put in at least an hour-and-half of film work each week. I try to get as familiar with the (opposition’s) plays as I can. When you do that, you’’re as prepared as you can be and there are no surprises.”
Carrico, whose father Matt played for the Aces in the early 1990s, always wanted to be part of the Catholic High program, and has had a lifelong passion for the sport.
“I kind of grew up with a lot of knowledge of the program here,” Carrico said, “so, I definitely wanted to play for Catholic.
“I love football because of the physicality and focus it requires. If you are physical, focused and have some athleticism, you can have success in this sport.”
The Aces have had a lot of success as of late, winning three district games in succession after an 0-5 start versus a rugged pre-district slate.
“You know, I’m really proud of the way we hung in there and stayed together as a team, which is not always easy to do in a losing streak,” Carrico said. “The reason were able to do that, though, is because we never stopped believing we were a good football team — we always knew we had what it took to win.
“Now, we’re winning and we have the momentum on our side. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish the rest of the way.”
