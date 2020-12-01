Two holes-in-one were recently achieved at The Pearl Club.
On Nov. 15, Travis Frizzell aced the 160-yard No. 7 hole, using an 8-iron.
Witnesses were Ben Byers and Joey Minton.
On Nov. 7, Ann Fiorella aced the 175-yard No. 12 hole, using a driver.
Witnesses were Dana Thornberry and Beth Ryan.
