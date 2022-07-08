The Owensboro RiverDawgs gave up seven runs in the first two innings, then made a couple of rallies before falling 9-4 to Full Count Rhythm in an Ohio Valley League summer baseball game.
The RiverDawgs walked the first three batters of the game Thursday night at Independence Bank Field at Chautauqua Park. Jackson Cauthorn also had a double in the first inning for Full Count.
A walk and two straight doubles from Hudson Mimbs and Henry Mosley helped Full Count score four more runs in the top of the second. Cooper Holbrook hit a 2-run homer in the top of the sixth to push Full Count to a 9-1 advantage.
“We walked the first three guys, I don’t think we were far off, we just couldn’t make the pitch when we needed to,” RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans said. They scored seven in the first two innings, five of those were on walks. After that we pounded the zone well and played well.”
The RiverDawgs began hitting the ball from the fifth inning on.
“We swung it well, we outhit them,” Evans said. “These teams are so close together it comes down to walks and errors. You’ve got to play error-free baseball. We played good defense tonight. We’ve been right there with them. Both times we played them we struggled walking people early, then we put up a bunch of zeros.”
Daalen Adderly singled and scored to get the RiverDawgs on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The RiverDawgs took advantage of two hit batsmen and two singles in the bottom of the seventh to trim the deficit to 9-4. Cam Nichols and Jake Allgeyer each had singles in the seventh, along with Braden Mundy, who also had a double in the bottom of the sixth.
Mundy was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the RiverDawgs. Peyton Adkinson took the pitching loss for the RiverDawgs.
“In this league, if you put people on you’re going to make life really rough for yourself,” Evans said. “Other than those first two innings we pitched it really well. We put up a bunch of zeros, we gave up the 2-run homer. It was a pitch the guy jumped on. It goes back to the first two innings of walking people. I don’t think we were missing by much.”
FULL COUNTY 340 002 000 — 9 9 0
RIVERDAWGS 000 010 300 — 4 10 0
WP-VanTreeck. LP-Adkinson. 2B-Cauthron, Lowery, Mimbs, Mosley (F). Mundy, Lopez (R). 3B-Mosley (F). HR-Holbrook (F).
