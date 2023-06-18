Now that the Owensboro Bombers are at full strength, the American Legion Post 9 baseball team feels confident heading into the bulk of its summer schedule.
The Bombers played without nine of their 18 players at one of the nation’s premier American Legion tournaments in Murray — falling to state title contenders from Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee — to open the season.
Since then, however, Post 9 has won two of its last three games, including a 10-0 victory over rival Rockport (Ind.) Friday night at Kamuf Park.
“We finally got all our kids back after Apollo’s run in the state tournament,” said Bombers manager Matt Freeman. “We were able to make sure we got our signals in and got everybody on the same page, and now it looks like we’re playing better.”
Owensboro already had high hopes following back-to-back American Legion state titles, and adding Apollo’s talented group of players after their trip to the KHSAA State Tournament semifinals has completed the puzzle.
“What we’ve got is eight kids from Apollo, and we have Noah Cook, Easton Blandford, Charles Schneider — all of those guys were huge contributors for Apollo’s run, and they’re also huge contributors for us,” Freeman added. “We needed those bats in the lineup. (In Friday’s win) Noah Cook went out on the hill and took the mound for the first time since the final four, and he was lights out just like he has been the entire season. We have Grayson Smith and Cayden Crabtree in the middle defensively, and they turned three double plays.
“They’ve made an immediate impact here in the last couple of games.”
Another boost to the Bombers’ effort Friday night came with an appearance from Scott Dotson, the team’s general manager who suffered an accident at his home 10 weeks ago and hadn’t been to a game since.
More from this section
“He got to come to the game, and all of the kids were really emotional and stoked about him being there,” Freeman said. “I think that gave us a lift. The energy level and excitement amongst the kids was off the charts.”
Even in the Bombers’ 2-1 loss to Evansville Pate on Wednesday, Post 9 found positives in its performance.
Now, with a full team available, things are trending in the right direction for what’s expected to be a tremendous campaign ahead.
“We set team goals every year, and we’ve got our sights set on getting better throughout the regular season,” Freeman noted. “One of the goals is to win against the area teams and then to win the semi-state so we can get to the state tournament, then win the state tournament so we can get to the national regional.
“You always want to win every tournament, but I want us to win two games in the national regional. Obviously, you want to win more, but that’s our goal. When you get to that level, every team there is of similar stature, and it’s just a different caliber.”
With some of the 3rd Region’s best pitchers — Cook and Braxton Franey from Apollo, Peyton Cary from Muhlenberg County, Brock Tindle from Hancock County and Davey Hiner from Ohio County — and a solid defense behind them, the Bombers are placing an emphasis on playing smart offensive baseball.
“The most critical part of our game that we are going to have to do a good job of every night is our offense,” Freeman said. “In the last couple of years, we had a lot of kids that had power. I think we hit 35 or 36 home runs in the last two years. We are not going to do that this year. We are going to be more balanced, and we’ll probably have to play more small ball with the stealing game and bunting game than we have in the past. It still goes hand in hand with our pitchers, because I feel like they’ll be holding teams to a smaller amount of runs.
“You always want to score a lot of runs, but we think with our pitching staff, that will be an advantage for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.