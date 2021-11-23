In June, the city, county and Owensboro Health announced that they would put up a combined $600,000 to create an indoor sports facility inside the Owensboro Convention Center, making it available for basketball, volleyball and futsal tournaments.
Futsal — pronounced “foot-sal” — will get there first.
The sport — indoor soccer with only five players, including the goalie, on each side — was created in Uruguay in 1930 as something to be played in YMCAs.
Monday, the convention center announced that the Bluegrass Futsal Cup will be the first event held on the new floor on Dec. 17-19.
Laura Alexander, general manager of the convention center, said the Owensboro United Soccer Club is hosting the city’s first futsal tournament on those dates.
“We are also in the works with finalizing another sporting event for 2022 that we hope to announce shortly,” she said.
“The community’s investment has made the Owensboro Convention Center a destination for indoor sporting events, said Ty Stauffer, owner of SportsTutor and executive director of Owensboro United. “We look forward to being the first organization to have youth players on-site for competition in this excellent facility.
“For years, our area youth and adult players have enjoyed the fast-paced futsal game while developing unmatched technical skills with the ball, and now we have a big stage in Owensboro to showcase players from our region.”
The Futsal Cup will be open to boys and girls in categories from U8 to U19.
Registration is open now through Dec. 8 on https://htgsports.net/.
The cost is $425 per team.
United States Futsal says that roughly 112,000 people are playing the sport in America today.
Daily admission to the games is $5 for adults and $3 for children 8 and under.
The facility at the convention center has 36,000 square feet of concrete gray tile, made from an industrial plastic compound, that will go on top of the concrete floor in the exhibition hall for sporting events.
The indoor sports area includes 18 three-tier bleachers for spectators, along with goals and nets for the various sports.
