We have reached what is referred to by coaches, players, fans, and media representatives alike as a “new season” for the Western Kentucky men’s basketball program, and the Hilltoppers will be limping profoundly into Wednesday’s opening-round matchup with UTEP at the 2023 Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas.

There is no way to spin this, no way to sugar-coat it: WKU will be trying to rebound from an embarrassing, historically bad loss that concluded the 2022-23 regular season on Saturday — a 67-33 wire-to-wire fiasco at North Texas that ranks as one of the most pathetic performances and efforts in the tradition-rich, century-plus history of Hilltopper basketball. Seriously, if this isn’t rock bottom I shudder to think what is.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.