We have reached what is referred to by coaches, players, fans, and media representatives alike as a “new season” for the Western Kentucky men’s basketball program, and the Hilltoppers will be limping profoundly into Wednesday’s opening-round matchup with UTEP at the 2023 Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas.
There is no way to spin this, no way to sugar-coat it: WKU will be trying to rebound from an embarrassing, historically bad loss that concluded the 2022-23 regular season on Saturday — a 67-33 wire-to-wire fiasco at North Texas that ranks as one of the most pathetic performances and efforts in the tradition-rich, century-plus history of Hilltopper basketball. Seriously, if this isn’t rock bottom I shudder to think what is.
The 33 points scored were Western’s lowest in a game since Jan. 19, 1946, when the Toppers lost at Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (KIAC) rival Murray State.
That’s 77 seasons ago. That’s Western Kentucky State Teachers College. That’s Harry Truman in the White House. That’s Joe DiMaggio batting third for the Yankees. That’s Elvis Presley at 11 years old. That’s two years before the formation of the Ohio Valley Conference. That’s four decades before the shot clock in college basketball.
That’s a horrible defeat that left an indelible mark on what has been the most unfruitful 10-year stretch ever for the Hilltoppers on the hardwood.
Now, of course, WKU (16-15, 8-12 C-USA) can do nothing but pick up the pieces from that train wreck and hope for a near-miracle in the Lone Star State, and that’s about what it will take for the underachieving Hilltoppers to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade; for the first time in head coach Rick Stansbury’s seven seasons on the Hill.
Can it be done? Yes indeed; and it already has been done, as any die-hard Western fan can readily recall.
Quite remarkably, former Western head man Ray Harper won four league tournament games in four days in consecutive seasons (2012 and ‘13); twice directing mediocre Hilltopper teams to the Big Dance. That, however, was when WKU was a member of the Sun Belt Conference. It’ll be a tougher task for Stansbury’s eighth-seeded team to pull it off in a stouter-than-usual C-USA.
Here’s the potential path to what has become an increasingly elusive promised land for Western:
Up first is No. 9 seed UTEP 14-17, 7-13), which WKU swept during the regular season by nearly identical scores — 74-69 On Jan. 4 in E.A. Diddle Arena, and 73-68 last Thursday in El Paso. There is good news regarding this particular matchup, with the Hilltoppers holding a sizable 7-1 series advantage. WKU has won six straight against the Miners and has never lost to them outside of El Paso. Actually, the odds are favorable for the Tops to win this one.
If Western advances, though, things would begin to get sticky in a hurry, with the Tops facing regular-season champion and No. 1 seed Florida Atlantic. The upstart Owls have been ranked among college basketball’s Top 25, went 28-3 overall in the regular season, and won 18 of 20 conference games. FAU swept WKU during the regular season — 76-62 in Bowling Green on Jan. 16, and 70-63 on Jan. 28 in Boca Raton.
Should WKU pull off a mammoth quarterfinal upset of FAU, the Hilltoppers would meet the winner of the quarterfinal battle between No. 4 seed Middle Tennessee (18-13, 11-9) and No. 5 seed Charlotte (18-13, 9-11) in the semifinal round. The Blue Raiders and 49ers each lost their final two regular season games. The Hilltoppers were swept by Charlotte and split with MTSU.
Should Western reach the finals, one two of heavyweights from the lower half of the bracket would likely be waiting — either No. 2 seed (gulp!) North Texas (25-6, 16-4) or No. 3 seed UAB (23-8, 14-6), the defending C-USA Tournament champion. Western was swept by North Texas and managed to split with UAB in regular-season play.
Potentially in the mix from the lower half of the bracket would be long shots Florida International (14-17, 8-12), Louisiana Tech (14-17, 7-13), Rice (17-14, 8-12), and UTSA (10-21, 4-16). Don’t expect these teams to contend.
So, this is the deal: A WKU team that hasn’t come close to fulfilling its promise (the Tops were picked to finish second in C-USA) has a puncher’s chance to run the table in Frisco and silence the critics in one fell swoop. If they do, most of what has transpired this season would be forgiven, if not forgotten. Right or wrong, this is what reaching the NCAA Tournament tends to do.
Should Western fail to win the championship, however, the naysayers will be louder than ever. Right or wrong, this is what failing to reach the NCAA Tournament (time and again) tends to do. And, it says here that the majority of Hilltopper fans would be ready to swiftly turn the page and move on to the program’s next chapter under new leadership.
And, at that point, it would be ridiculous to blame them.
