There will be no Kentucky Wesleyan College football season in 2020.
In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Presidents’ Council on Monday postponed the fall championship segments in football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball.
“Really, I’m not surprised this is the direction the presidents’ council went,” KWC athletic director Rob Mallory said. “We were pretty handcuffed by the requirements for us to conduct fall sports in the fall — anyone attuned to the national landscape at this moment shouldn’t be surprised.”
The conference schedule and championships in each of these high-contact risk sports, as defined by the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport guidelines, will be moved to the spring season.
“It hurts, and we’re disappointed,” Mallory said, “but we’re going to do everything in our power to provide a meaningful experience for our student-athletes in the spring.”
KWC second-year football coach Craig Yeast also saw this coming.
“It’s disappointing, but we were prepared for it,” Yeast said. “The NCAA sort of took the decision out of our hands with their latest protocols. I really feel bad for our student-athletes and our coaches. Our players want to play, and our coaches want to coach.
“Moving fall sports to the spring creates more challenges for everybody. It’s going to make the spring jam-packed, and it creates a logistical issue with our facilities, trying to navigate through it all.”
The G-MAC is maintaining the cross country championship segment in the fall as originally scheduled.
Additionally, engagement in all sports, including golf and tennis competition, will be permitted in the fall by institutions as they are able to meet NCAA, national and local health and safety guidelines.
Though ready and eager to facilitate intercollegiate competition in the fall for all championship segments, due to the recent mandates imposed by the NCAA Board of Governors, the G-MAC says it has identified a path that best supports a meaningful season for the student-athletes in all sports. The Presidents’ Council says it is determined to continue to work on behalf of the student-athletes and provide these opportunities.
Yeast believes the same will be done by Wesleyan.
“Our institution has done a really good job of getting everyone working together, from the top on down,” Yeast said, “and I have every confidence that we will be well-prepared with a plan to compete in the spring.
“From the football perspective, we’ll just take the spring practice we lost and flip it to the fall. There’s some positive in this because it affords us the opportunity to get bigger, stronger and faster heading into the spring season.”
G-MAC institutions will continue to evaluate local and national regulations. Each institution will calculate the accessibility of tests and capability of their respective programs to meet NCAA mandates as it engages student-athletes in practice and competition through the academic year.
Mallory said KWC will continue to do its part.
“Now, we shift to the spring,” he said. “We’re going to stay positive, and we need to be able to maximize what we can do with our student-athletes and coaches for the spring.
“We’re going to make the best of an unfortunate situation at this time, because that’s all we can do.”
