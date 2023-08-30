The 2023 College Football season is officially upon us and that means it’s time to predict Kentucky’s 2023 season game-by-game results.
Game 1 vs. Ball State
Kentucky has a habit of having a slow first half in season openers, so don’t be surprised if Ball State hangs around early and keeps the game within a score at halftime, but the Wildcats will eventually pull away.
Prediction: Win (1-0)
Game 2 vs. EKU
Parker McKinney is one of the best quarterbacks the Wildcats will face all season, so this game could be a little closer and high-scoring than many expect, but the Wildcats’ talent will be too much for EKU.
Prediction: Win (2-0)
Game 3 vs. Akron
Joe Moorhead has started to push Akron in the right direction, but the Zips still finished 2-10 in 2022 after finishing 2-10 in 2021, 1-5 in 2020 and 0-12 in 2019. Kentucky should cruise.
Prediction: Win (3-0)
Game 4 at Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt’s Week 0 showing was less than impressive as its secondary looked suspect against Hawaii. The Commodores, with 2022 starting running back Ray Davis now at Kentucky and mobile quarterback Mike Wright now at Mississippi State, ran for just 42 yards. Kentucky should get revenge for last year’s loss.
Prediction: Win (4-0)
Game 5 vs. Florida
After ending its 31-game losing streak to the Gators in 2018, Kentucky has won three of the last five matchups over Florida, including each of the last two. Billy Napier is still working to rebuild Florida’s roster, and outside of a strong offensive line and running back core, his team has more questions than answers. Kentucky should win yet another one over the Gators.
Prediction: Win (5-0)
Game 6 at Georgia
Kentucky has battled two-time defending national champion Georgia as well as anyone the last few years, yet has still lost each of its last six matchups by double figures. Winning in Athens is probably the hardest task in all of college football right now and that’s likely not going to happen for Kentucky.
Prediction: Loss (5-1)
Game 7 vs. Missouri: The Tigers should have a strong defense this fall, but there are major questions at quarterback as the team likely won’t name a starter between Brady Cook, Jake Garcia and Sam Horn until a few games into the season. With home field advantage, Kentucky should score another win over the Tigers.
Prediction: Win (6-1)
Game 8 vs. Tennessee
Kentucky has had no answers for Josh Heupel’s offense since he became the head coach at Tennessee, and with no evidence of being able to stop it, it’s hard to predict victory here. Kentucky’s offense should keep pace much better than it did when it lost 44-6 in Knoxville last fall, but the Vols will likely still be too much to handle.
Prediction: Loss (6-2)
Game 9 at Mississippi St.
Mark Stoops still has yet to win an SEC West road game during his time in Lexington, meaning he is 0-5 in Starkville. The home team has won each matchup in the series since 2015, so until a road team is able to win one, it’s hard to predict the trend from stopping.
Prediction: Loss (6-3)
Game 10 vs. Alabama:
Happy Senior Day! Here comes Alabama. Nick Saban is looking to prove doubters wrong as LSU is the betting favorite to win the SEC West, and for the first time in several years, Georgia is the preseason favorite to win the SEC. A motivated Alabama is extremely dangerous and with a spot in the college football playoff potentially on the line at this point for the Crimson Tide, it’s hard to see them losing.
Prediction: Loss (6-4)
Game 11 at South Carolina:
South Carolina is once again a media darling, but the reality is its offensive line is a mess, and despite Kentucky starting backup Kaiya Sheron and already having a bad offensive line last season, the matchup between the two teams was tied at seven heading into halftime. Kentucky’s offense is much improved and its defensive line is dominant, which makes this a good matchup for the Cats.
Prediction: Win (7-4)
Game 12 at Louisville:
Jeff Brohm has already begun preparing Louisville for Kentucky as he hopes to end the Cards’ four-game losing streak to the Cats in his debut season. Problem is he doesn’t have SEC bodies to work with and Kentucky does.
Prediction: Win (8-4)
Bowl Projection: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor
