DaMarcus Ganaway, who revived interest in the Ohio County High School football program during his four-season reign as head coach, has accepted the same position at Bosse High School in Evansville.
Ganaway, 32, compiled a 14-30 record at Ohio County, including a 7-4 season in 2017.
“This was a very difficult decision,” said Ganaway, who informed the Eagles team on Friday. “Ohio County has been a very special place to be for me and my family, and we have received nothing but love and support from the community.
“At the same time, it’s a great opportunity to go over to Evansville and play a good brand of football at Bosse High School.”
OCHS athletic director Alex Embry said Ganaway will be difficult to replace.
“DaMarcus has had a huge impact on our football program, and this is going to be a big void for us to fill,” Embry said. “He was great at building relationships with our kids, and he created great interest in football at our school.
“His impact, though, also extended to students here who don’t play football, who don’t play sports. His presence had a big impact on our school in general.
“We wish DaMarcus and his family the very best, and we thank them for the dedication and hard work that was put into the football program.”
The feeling is mutual.
“I think we were able to create a lot of excitement for the football program,” Ganaway said, “and I tried to be the best ambassador for the football program that I could possibly be.
“I’ve had great relationships with a lot of people at Ohio County High School and I wish them nothing but success moving forward.”
Ganaway was a star receiver at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis before playing at Kentucky Wesleyan College. He later signed as a free agent with the New York Jets, but never played in an NFL game.
He anticipates remaining at OCHS for a few more weeks before becoming a permanent substitute for the remainder of the school year at Bosse, where he hopes to put together a successful, high-octane attack on the gridiron.
This past season, the Bulldogs went 2-8 — dropping a 36-7 decision to North Harrison in the first round of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 3-A playoffs — but Ganaway believes there is potential for improvement.
“They’ve got some talent over there,” he said. “We’ll probably go with a spread offense and put our athletes in the best places to make plays.
“Beyond that, we’ll put in place the same things we did here — having a great attitude, putting forth great effort, and being disciplined.”
Embry said OCHS will post the job opening in the next few days to officially begin the search for Ganaway’s successor.
