ST. LOUIS — Avisaíl García hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and Sandy Alcantara pitched a complete game, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.
With two outs, García hit the first pitch he saw from Ryan Helsley (3-1) 411 feet over the wall in center field for his fifth homer. Jesús Sánchez, who walked to begin the inning, also scored.
“You hope this is a turning point for us,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “We want to win consistently. We never seem to really gain traction. Hopefully, this is something where we turn the page and get moving forward.”
ASTROS 2, METS 0
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander pitched two-hit ball for eight innings, Jason Castro lined a two-run homer in the ninth and the Houston Astros beat the Mets 2-0 Wednesday to send New York to its first three-game losing streak this season.
Astros left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña were hurt when they collided in the eighth while running down Dominic Smith’s popup. Both called for the ball and as Peña caught the pop, and they hit each other in the face with their gloves. Álvarez was removed on a cart, sitting up, and Peña walked back to the dugout during the eight-minute delay.
Verlander (10-3) became the majors’ first 10-game winner.
PIRATES 8, NATIONALS 7
WASHINGTON — Bryan Reynolds hit a career-high three homers and drove in six runs, leading Pittsburgh to the win.
The Pirates ended a five-game losing streak.
YANKEES 5, ATHLETICS 3
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered to fuel the Yankees’ major league-best 24th comeback victory.
The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of baseball’s worst team and improved to 56-20, matching the 2001 Mariners and 1998 Yankees for baseball’s best 76-game start since 1930.
New York’s Jameson Taillon gave up three runs in the first inning, but Judge countered with a two-run drive in the first and Stanton hit a three-run homer in the third against Cole Irvin (2-6). The Yankees are 25-1 when Judge and Stanton homer in the same game, including 9-0 this season.
BREWERS 5, RAYS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and Milwaukee center fielder Jonathan Davis made a spectacular catch, sending the Brewers to the win.
Tellez hit his 15th homer, a tiebreaking solo drive in the eighth inning against Calvin Faucher (1-2). The ball struck the outer C-ring of the catwalk at Tropicana Field.
In the second, Tellez homered to deep center off opener Jalen Beeks.
ROYALS 2, RANGERS 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zack Greinke pitched six innings of one-run ball in his 500th career start, helping the Royals avoid a three-game sweep.
Kansas City’s Kyle Isbel provided the winning cushion with his second home run in as many games.
Greinke (2-4) is the 48th pitcher in major league history to start 500 games, and the only active pitcher to reach that milestone. Scott Barlow worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 12 chances.
PADRES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 0
PHOENIX — Mike Clevinger outpitched Madison Bumgarner by throwing one-hit ball for six innings in his longest outing of the year, leading San Diego over Arizona.
Jake Cronenworth broke out of an 0-for-26 skid with two doubles and a single, driving in two runs and scoring once.
Clevinger (2-0) struck out six and walked one. Nick Martinez threw three innings for his second save.
TIGERS 3, GIANTS 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Eric Haase hit a two-run homer to break a 1-all tie in the sixth inning and Detroit held off San Francisco.
It was Haase’s fifth home run of the season and second in the last three games. Miguel Cabrera also drove in a run for the Tigers, who improved their league-worst road record to 11-23 and split the two-game series.
DODGERS 8, ROCKIES 4
DENVER — Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers took advantage of Germán Márquez’s struggles and early injury exit to beat Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.
Trea Turner added a two-run double and Julio Urías pitched into the sixth inning as the Dodgers avoided a three-game sweep.
CUBS 8, REDS 3
CHICAGO — Willson Contreras homered, Christopher Morel also went deep and nailed a runner at the plate with a terrific throw from center field, and Chicago Cubs beat Cincinnati. The Reds have lost nine of 12.
BRAVES 4, PHILLIES 1
PHILADELPHIA — Adam Duvall homered, Kyle Wright tossed seven sharp innings and Atlanta Braves kept rolling this month, beating Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
The Braves improved to 21-5 in June, matching the team record for most wins in a calendar month since the club moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966. They’ll try to set a new mark when they go for a three-game sweep on Thursday night.
“We’re playing good baseball,” Wright said. “Pitching, hitting, defense, we’re doing it all. I feel like this is what we’re capable of. Just keep it rolling.”
Matt Olson hit a pair of doubles and William Contreras and Michael Harris II also had RBIs for the Braves.
“It’s been a good month,” manager Brian Snitker said.
RED SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 5
TORONTO — J.D. Martinez drove in the tiebreaking run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and Boston beat Toronto Wednesday night, avoiding a three-game sweep.
Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer and had four RBIs, and Franchy Cordero had his first career four-hit game as Boston bounced back from Tuesday’s 6-5 defeat to win for the third time in 10 meetings with Toronto this season.
GUARDIANS 7, TWINS 6
CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor flipped his bat wildly when the ball soared over the fence and flung his helmet 20 feet in the air as he approached home plate.
Naylor hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, completing a four-run rally that gave Cleveland a thrilling victory over the Minnesota on Wednesday night.
MARINERS 9, ORIOLES 3
SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez hit the 12th home run of his impressive rookie season during a six-run fourth inning, and Seattle beat Baltimore for its seventh win in nine games.
