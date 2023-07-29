The 3rd-4th grade division of the 50th annual Dust Bowl didn’t have enough teams entered, so the travel team OBKY Gators split its squad.
Terry Jenkins is the main coach of the Gators, and he and Jacques Williams II split the team to make two and give the Dust Bowl a 3rd-4th championship game.
“Me and Terry we just took the team and split them down the middle,” Williams said. “We thought it would be fun. For our first year we grew a lot as a team. It will be better next year. They’re not going to be together a long time, but at least they get that chemistry started.”
The Gators Blue squad got the better of the split with a 44-19 win over Gators Orange in the first game Friday night at Kendall-Perkins Park.
“For the most part, some are intermediate to advanced,” Jenkins said of the skill level on the combined squad. “They’re real good at defense, we press a lot.”
Gators Blue were impressively balanced in scoring. Israel Hughes and Mason Cecil each scored seven points. Mason Morrison, Kingston Collins, and Kamryn Moody each scored six points. Amarian Theus added five points, Amos Kline scored four points, and Terryon Jenkins scored three points for Gators Blue.
Maddox Winstead led Gators Orange with seven points. Chandler Buell scored four points. Kamoni Reed scored three points, Carson Carter and Lennox Williams each scored two points, and Cooper Land scored one point for Gators Orange.
The combined OBKY Gators have played about two tournaments a month, and the Dust Bowl was the 13th tournament of the season, which has stretched to 50 or 60 games.
“We’ve probably won five tournaments and were second in about three,” Jenkins said. “For a first year that’s pretty good.”
There is a mix of schools for the kids on the Gators. That will help their competitiveness later on.
“When they go to separate schools, it’s like that grudge is even harder because they’ve been playing together so long,” Williams said.
The number of games at a young age can help kids develop in the right settings.
“When we started it was more backyard ball,” Williams said. “It’s a little different. Now it’s a lot more organized, kids get a lot more reps at a younger age. The reps that they’re getting doesn’t even compare. The travel ball kids get to excel because they get to play every weekend.”
