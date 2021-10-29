Visiting Greenwood had its way with Apollo on a rain-soaked Thursday evening, executing a dominant rushing attack from start to finish in a 20-0 conquest of the Eagles in the 2021 regular-season football finale on Senior Night at Eagle Stadium.
Apollo (6-4), which lost to arch-rival Daviess County at the same venue last Friday, plays host to Henderson County next Friday night in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs.
“We got shut out, and they came in here and ran the football down our throats,” Eagles head coach John Edge said of the Gators. “Their running backs have really good speed and they have a very good group up front — they also played very well, defensively.
“We are going to find out what we’re made of, how tough we are, next week. We’re either going to be fighters or we’re going to be quitters and I’m going to make sure we’re going to be fighters. We’ve got to be ready to play.”
The tenor of the contest was set by Greenwood’s torrid, three-pronged ground game.
On their second offensive possession, the Gators marched 77 yards in nine plays and took a 6-0 lead when Tel Tel Long scored from two yards out with 37 seconds remaining in a fast-moving first quarter.
Neither team could find the end zone in the second period as Greenwood carried its six-point advantage to the locker room at intermission.
Apollo was limited to only 45 yards of total offense in the first 24 minutes — 31 on the ground and 14 through the air.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Gators put the hammer down over the final 12 minutes.
Greenwood marched 57 yards in seven plays and took a 14-0 lead when Marquese Trussell scored from a yard out at 6:03, and quarterback James Salchli connected with Luke Ratliff on a 2-point conversion pass.
Greenwood’s final score came at the 1:54 mark when Jaylen Brock broke free for a 59-yard touchdown sprint.
Statistically, the Gators dominated, despite not completing a pass (other than the 2-point conversion, as Greenwood — coming off consecutive losses to rivals Bowling Green and South Warren — rushed for 389 yards.
The Gators were paced by Brock, who gained 142 of his game-best 189 yards in the second half. In addition, Trussell ran for 111 yards on 16 carries, and Long picked up 90 yards on 22 attempts.
Apollo managed only 77 yards of total offense on the night. Quarterback Christian Combs was 7-of-16 through the air for 42 yards, and Donte Dixon gained a team-best 33 yards on 11 rushes.
“We’ve got to erase this game as quickly as we can and look ahead to the next one,” Edge said. “We’re 0-0 and get to play Henderson County at home in the first round of the playoffs — that’s where our focus is now.”
Greenwood, meanwhile, visits Bowling Green next Friday in the first round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs.
GREENWOOD 6-0-0-14 — 20
APOLLO 0-0-0-0 — 0
G-Long 2 run (pass failed)
G-Trussell 1 run (Ratliff pass from Salchli)
G-Brock 59 run (pass failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.