Sarah Gayler has been filling a lot of roles, and helping the Brescia University men’s basketball players find their roles, as the head coach and athletic director in her first few months on the job.
“Probably jugging athletic director, being the head coach, and starting with a brand new team,” Gayler said of what her biggest adjustments have been since starting at Brescia on Sept. 15. “Playing catch up with the athletic director stuff, then it’s time for practice. What are we doing today? What game is coming up?
“I’m at a point now where things have slowed down a little bit. I’ve been able to catch up on the athletic director side, really been able to focus on the guys and the team. When I got here I didn’t have assistant coaches, didn’t have assistant AD. Everybody was here for me, but I had to get an assistant AD, assistant coaches, it’s a lot better now.”
Gayler was an assistant coach for the ABA/PBL Kentucky Mavericks from 2014 until March 2017. She was also with the Milwaukee Bucks after that in basketball operations.
Brescia is 3-7 and its last win was Nov. 30 against St Mary of the Woods College, 82-73. Brescia then went on a game break for 10 days and got through final exams. It got back on the court for a game Saturday, falling to undefeated Alice Lloyd 87-63. AL is 12-0, 5-0 in the River States Conference.
“We had seven games in 13 days,” Gayler said of the young Brescia team. “Right before the break we were like ‘we get to practice to work on some stuff.’ We had been going NBA style, we were learning on the fly, we were going to be making adjustments before and after the game. It’s good to have long practice periods, it’s also good to have games. Learning on the fly was fun.”
Brescia will get back on the court against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Moore Center. Brescia will also travel to Oakland City University on Thursday before taking a break for Christmas and return to get ready for games on Dec. 29-30.
Gayler has gotten a few questions about whether adjustments had to be made by her or the team because she was the first female to be named a men’s basketball coach in NAIA history.
“I’m just doing the same things I always do, they might have had to make adjustments,” Gayler said of Brescia’s players.
She went and spoke at a civic organization and took three players with her. A member of the audience asked one of the players if there were any adjustments to having a woman head coach, and Gayler said the response was like “No, she talks and we listen.’ ”
Ricky Shuford is a senior on the team who is averaging 15.3 points a game.
“The only adjustment we had to do was open up our minds a little more,” Shuford said of the team working with Gayler.
Tay Smith is a redshirt freshman who has been hitting 44% from 3-point range, and leading the team in scoring at 17.4 points a game.
“For this being a new system and new coach we’re starting to adapt well,” Smith said. “Putting our chemistry together and talent together, we’re going to be a pretty decent team. Coach, she knows what she’s doing. We get to suggest ideas, we’re all working together.”
