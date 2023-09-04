GEIGER PHOTO

Kentucky defensive back Jalen Geiger (4) plays against Miami Ohio during a game on Sept. 3, 2022, in Lexington. Following nearly a year of rehab for a knee injury, Geiger returned Saturday and scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the Cats’ season opener against Ball State.

 AP Photo/John Amis

Jalen Geiger’s 69-yard fumble return touchdown in the Wildcats victory over Ball State on Saturday took a year’s work of hard work to make possible.

During Kentucky’s 2022 spring practice session, Geiger spent the entire time adjusting from his natural strong safety position to free safety. That time and effort was rewarded by earning the Cats’ starting free safety job to open the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.