Jalen Geiger’s 69-yard fumble return touchdown in the Wildcats victory over Ball State on Saturday took a year’s work of hard work to make possible.
During Kentucky’s 2022 spring practice session, Geiger spent the entire time adjusting from his natural strong safety position to free safety. That time and effort was rewarded by earning the Cats’ starting free safety job to open the season.
“I felt real comfortable,” Geiger told the Cats Pause’ Thursday. “All those reps I had during spring and all of fall camp really prepared me for that free spot.”
Just two games into his first year as a starter, Geiger’s season came to an end. He suffered a knee injury during the Cats win at Florida on Sept. 10, which required season-ending surgery and a long rehab process to be ready in time for the start of the 2023 campaign.
“That rehab process was crazy,” Geiger said. “The first two weeks was the most pain I ever felt in my life. Then after about a month, it started to get better.
“Really at that three month mark, it was all uphill work from there,” Geiger said. “Just getting my legs stronger. Then at six, seven months, I was full go sprinting again and I was back.”
Throughout his rehab process, team captain and outside linebacker JJ Weaver served as a go-to advisor.
In November of 2020, Weaver tore his ACL on the same Ben Hill Griffin Stadium field in Gainesville and had to undergo both surgery and rigorous rehab. With hard work, Weaver was back in time for the start of the 2021 season, less than 10 months removed from his season-ending knee injury.
“I’ve been through that situation. I know how I feels,” Weaver said.
“JJ is my brother. He was telling me it’s only going to get better,” Geiger said. “He was in my corner the whole time.”
Despite missing the final 11 games of the season, Geiger still found a way to impact Kentucky’s 2022 defense, which was among the best in the country. He served as an extra coach for Jordan Lovett, who started in his place for the remainder of the season.
“We would talk all the time. After all the games, we would talk and watch film,” Geiger said of his work with Lovett. “I would tell him what I’m seeing, he’d tell me what he’s seeing and we’d kind of feed off of each other. I would give him little tips and things like that, that he can take in the game day. He would use them on the field and obviously, you saw it benefited him well because he was out there making plays.”
Geiger’s efforts got him back on the field in a limited capacity during Kentucky’s 2023 spring practice. And, as UK opened its season Saturday, Geiger was back with no limitations.
Back in the mix, Geiger wasted no time making an impact.
In the second quarter of the Wildcats season-opening win over Ball State, he recovered a Cardinal fumble after a massive hit from Alex Afari and sprinted 69-yards for a touchdown giving the Wildcats a much-needed shot of momentum.
“It means everything to me,” Geiger said of his scoop and score postgame. “It was a surreal moment just out there running. Just the whole thing is surreal. Just playing football again. All the rehab I did to get back to this moment. It was good for me to make a play.”
“With Jalen getting the ball and getting in the end zone was a big deal at the time, getting the momentum,” Stoops added. “... For Jalen to be out almost an entire year and come back in the first year and score, good for him. He deserves it. He’s worked really hard. So I’m really happy for him.”
The moment was emotional not just for Geiger but his teammates as well.
“It was good, we were ecstatic,” defensive tackle and captain Deone Walker said. “Jalen, he had a pretty short season, so it was just good and everybody was happy for him. It’s just great.”
“I was so happy when I found out it was Jalen that picked it up at scored,” Afari said. “I was so happy because he’d been through a lot. This is the year for him.
“Right when I hit him, I got up and I just saw him running,” Afari said. “I was like, ‘Oh ya, Jalen, Let’s go.’ Just so happy for him.”
