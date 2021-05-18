Sahvir Wheeler, whose transfer from Georgia to Kentucky was announced Monday, was a fifth-grader when he met his future high school coach.
That coach, Ron Crandall, has not forgotten the first impression Wheeler made.
“He’s just this little dude,” Crandall said this week. But Wheeler, whose height Georgia listed as 5-foot-10, had big ambitions.
Wheeler’s combination of speed, savvy, single-minded ambition and what Crandall called “unbelievable killer instinct” eventually made the Houston Christian High School coach a believer.
Now, Wheeler wants to go about making UK coach John Calipari a believer in his ability. Calipari seems to like what he’s seen so far.
Wheeler’s sophomore season of 2020-21 for Georgia saw him named Second Team All-Southeastern Conference. His average of 7.4 assists led the SEC and ranked fifth among Division I players. The closest another league player came to Wheeler’s average was Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr., at 4.9.
“Sahvir is the kind of player that dictates the pace of the game, who gets easy baskets for himself and his teammates, and who can be disruptive defensively,” Calipari said in a release. “He is what you look for in a point guard in that he puts his teammates in positions to score, yet he can score the ball in bunches when he needs to. ... I am excited for him to be a part of this program and my guess is our players will be, too.”
Wheeler’s seven double-doubles in points and assists last season equaled the most by an SEC player in the 2000s. Another supposedly undersized player, Tyler Ulis of Kentucky, had seven in 2015-16.
Against LSU on Feb. 23, Wheeler posted the only triple-double in Georgia’s 116 basketball seasons. His 14 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists made him the shortest SEC player to ever post a triple-double.
Wheeler thinks playing for UK can help him get to a professional level of basketball
“I chose the University of Kentucky because it gives me the best opportunity to make a run at a national championship and pursue my dreams of playing in the NBA,” Wheeler said. “I can’t wait to get to Lexington and get to work.”
Wheeler becomes the fourth transfer to join the Kentucky team. He followed shooting guards Kellan Grady (Davidson) and CJ Fredrick (Iowa), plus forward Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia).
