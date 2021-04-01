The NCAA Tournament has swirled on without the University of Kentucky, but there are a couple of attachments that UK has to the teams left in this field, which has now been whittled to the Final Four.
Gonzaga is chugging along toward NCAA Tournament history, where it is trying to become the first undefeated national champion since the 1976 Indiana team that last pulled off the rare feat.
UK had a similar run going in 2015, trying to reach the magical 40-0 as an unbeaten NCAA champion. Painfully for UK, John Calipari and BBN, Wisconsin derailed that moment with history on a semifinal Saturday night in Indianapolis.
Ironic, that is where Gonzaga is trying to seal its own deal.
The other connection is with a former Cat who lasted only one season at UK before transferring. Johnny Juzang didn’t find many minutes in his only season of UK basketball.
Juzang found his jump shot, and a lot of other ways to score points, out on Sunset Boulevard in LA.
What Juzang did in a 28-point performance against Michigan pushed the Bruins to the Final Four. No. 11 seed UCLA dumped No. 1 seed Michigan, 51-49 Tuesday night.
Juzang averaged 20 points per game in No. 11 seed UCLA’s first four tournament wins.
The 6-foot-6 guard put up 13 points as his best game at UK.
With Kentucky at home following an abysmal 9-16 season, BBN could add to its list of questions of what went wrong whether Juzang might have made a difference if he had stayed in Lexington?
In the far background of all this activity, Calipari and his coaching crew have not been sitting around watching NCAA games.
Quite clearly after Monday, it sure looked like UK was making moves to keep another historical disaster from happening on the court.
Calipari at least should share this much with BBN — nobody likes to be home watching March Madness.
So, here comes Kellan Grady, who announced Monday he was transferring to Kentucky after averaging more than 17 points a game over four years at Davidson.
Grady was an elite shooter, especially from distance, during his Davidson career.
Grady’s 240 career 3-pointers would put him behind only Tony Delk (283) and Keith Bogans (254) on Kentucky’s career 3-pointers made list.
The 6-foot-5 guard matches the size Calipari wants on the perimeter.
Grady also brings a key commodity to the Wildcats that they didn’t have at all this season — the ability to knock down shots from the outside.
Grady was a prolific scorer at Davidson who scored 2,002 career points on 47.2% career shooting. With 240 career 3-pointers, Grady has made at least 51 treys in all four seasons and shot a career-best 38.2% from behind the arc in 2020-21.
Both Delk and Bogans were two of the best pure shooters for the Wildcats since the 1990s. If Grady is in their neighborhood, it could mean some serious long-distance fireworks for the Wildcats next year.
They need it. Grady seems ready to try and deliver.
“Kentucky was my, I think, No. 1 choice invariably throughout the process,” Grady said Wednesday. “But when he (Calipari) and I watched film over Zoom and he showed me a lot of actions where he envisioned me excelling in and past actions, it’s just his emphasis on making plays and playing with freedom and his belief in me that I can be an NBA player that he can truly help me get there was very convincing for me.”
Calipari has at least acknowledged there were serious flaws to correct that weighed down this year’s team.
It couldn’t shoot and had a low skill level overall.
UK sorely needed scoring ability on the perimeter with freshman guard Brandon Boston declaring for the NBA draft, and Kentucky awaiting word on whether senior guard Davion Mintz will return to school to use an extra year of eligibility.
Grady would not be a point guard, but his numbers show abundant scoring ability and he could be a good combo with Mintz, if he returns.
Adding Grady means UK wouldn’t have to land former North Oldham star and Auburn transfer Justin Powell.
Kentucky signed 4-star point guard Nolan Hickman and is expected to return freshman point guard Devin Askew and redshirt freshman guard Dontaie Allen.
Allen could be another scoring threat if he continues to build on the limited success he found this season when Calipari used him.
Allen was something of a focal point of UK fans’ displeasure with Calipari and how he handled this season.
Grady was asked about UK’s intense fandom.
“With that much excitement and passion for a team, I’m sure it can potentially get overwhelming at times for people,” Grady said. “But that’s part of a man’s decision and really stepping into a big stage like that.”
Now, Calipari has indicated he’s looking to the transfer portal for another player. A point guard who could be molded to play at the top level would be the next ‘great get’ for erasing last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.